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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/over-half-of-americans-say-their-financial-situation-worsened-since-2025--poll-1124587809.html
Over Half of Americans Say Their Financial Situation Worsened Since 2025 – Poll
Over Half of Americans Say Their Financial Situation Worsened Since 2025 – Poll
Sputnik International
As many as 53% of registered US voters believe their financial situation has deteriorated since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, a Focaldata poll conducted for British newspaper showed on Sunday.
2026-08-16T16:27+0000
2026-08-16T16:27+0000
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In addition, nearly two-thirds said they believed the US economy was heading in the wrong direction, the survey added. The poll was conducted from August 7-10 among 1,913 registered US voters. The margin of error is about 2.9 percentage points. On Friday, Sputnik calculated based on data from the US Treasury Department that the US national debt increased by more than $500 billion since July 1 and has come close to a record high of $40 trillion. In addition, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, reflecting the degree of household confidence in the US economy, fell to 51 points in August from 55.2 points last month, according to preliminary estimates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-treasury-chief-hopes-for-iran-agreement-in-the-next-few-days-1124546577.html
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Over Half of Americans Say Their Financial Situation Worsened Since 2025 – Poll

16:27 GMT 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer"Store Closing" sale signs are on display at a shop on Madison Avenue in New York
Store Closing sale signs are on display at a shop on Madison Avenue in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as 53% of registered US voters believe their financial situation has deteriorated since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, a Focaldata poll conducted for a British newspaper showed on Sunday.
In addition, nearly two-thirds said they believed the US economy was heading in the wrong direction, the survey added.
The poll was conducted from August 7-10 among 1,913 registered US voters. The margin of error is about 2.9 percentage points.
On Friday, Sputnik calculated based on data from the US Treasury Department that the US national debt increased by more than $500 billion since July 1 and has come close to a record high of $40 trillion. In addition, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, reflecting the degree of household confidence in the US economy, fell to 51 points in August from 55.2 points last month, according to preliminary estimates.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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