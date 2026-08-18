https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/europes-preparations-for-coming-winter-become-15-times-more-expensive-1124595614.html

Europe’s Preparations for Coming Winter Become 1.5 Times More Expensive

Europe’s Preparations for Coming Winter Become 1.5 Times More Expensive

Sputnik International

European gas prices during preparations for the heating season in 2026 were 52% higher than the average over the past three years, Sputnik found on Tuesday after analyzing trading data.

2026-08-18T07:37+0000

2026-08-18T07:37+0000

2026-08-18T07:37+0000

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Calculations show that from April 1 to August 14, the average settlement price of gas futures based on the TTF index, Europe’s largest hub located in the Netherlands, amounted to $585.3 per thousand cubic meters. This is 41.2% higher than during the same period last year and 52% higher than the average for 2023-2025. However, in 2022, amid the gas crisis, prices averaged $1,373.7 per thousand cubic meters. The conflict in the Middle East led to a significant increase in gas prices in Europe. Average exchange prices in March ultimately rose by almost 60% compared with February, exceeding $600 per thousand cubic meters. Prices have remained volatile throughout these months. In July, settlement prices jumped by almost 20% month-on-month, averaging $637.5 per thousand cubic meters. To prepare for the heating season, Europe is injecting gas into underground storage facilities (UGS). According to the European Commission, UGS facilities play a key role in ensuring the reliability of gas supplies in Europe, allowing the region to cover up to one-third of its needs during winter. However, storage facilities are currently only slightly above 60% full, their lowest level on record. Against the backdrop of the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about disruptions to fuel supplies, the EU decided to lower the required level of gas storage in member states by the beginning of the winter season from 90% to 80%, European Commission representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told Sputnik in June. However, Russia’s Gazprom had previously forecast that UGS levels would be below 75% by October 1 if injections continued at the current pace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/romania-requests-329bln-from-eu-amid-political-crisis-1124582752.html

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netherlands, europe, strait of hormuz, european commission, european union (eu), gas, gas pipeline, liquefied natural gas (lng), gas supplies