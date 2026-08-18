https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/moscows-food-and-tech-exports-gain-ground-in-vietnam-1124598855.html

Moscow’s Food and Tech Exports Gain Ground in Vietnam

Moscow’s Food and Tech Exports Gain Ground in Vietnam

Sputnik International

Moscow firms participated in two off-site events in Vietnam organized by the Mosprom export support center and engaged in business negotiations, according to Moscow Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry Maxim Liksutov.

2026-08-18T13:04+0000

2026-08-18T13:04+0000

2026-08-18T13:04+0000

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Liksutov noted that five food industry companies showcased their products at the international Viet Food & Beverage exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City, while a leading developer of immunodiagnostic solutions and suppliers of transport and security equipment met with potential partners during a concurrent business mission. Overall, delegation members held over 120 meetings and reached preliminary agreements on potential supplies and joint pilot projects with Vietnamese customers.He added that the talks with public and private companies in Ho Chi Minh City marked an major step toward boosting cooperation in priority areas of mutual benefit—ranging from promoting food products on the Vietnamese market to introducing innovations and implementing joint projects in medicine and safe urban transport.During a meeting with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, PrimeBioMed presented its solutions for laboratory and immunohistochemical diagnostics. The two sides discussed the needs of the city's medical institutions, explored potential avenues of cooperation, and made arrangements for further engagement with the local healthcare system.Representatives of Transtelematika, a manufacturer of onboard equipment for public transport, held talks with the local Department of Science and Technology on possible cooperation, particularly in the digitalization of Ho Chi Minh City's transport infrastructure. Meanwhile, IT company VisionLabs introduced Vietnamese partners to its computer-vision-based solutions for the Safe City project, which also drew interest from the Department of Science and Technology.According to him, the manufacturers held more than 90 meetings with potential customers, including representatives of one of Vietnam’s leading retail chains and the world’s largest B2B trading platform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/moscow-food-products-and-technological-goods-will-be-presented-in-vietnam-1124534901.html

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