https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/russian-forces-liberate-orekhovatka-and-krasnopodolye-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124596269.html
Russian Forces Liberate Orekhovatka and Krasnopodolye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
Russian Forces Liberate Orekhovatka and Krasnopodolye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated Orekhovatka and Krasnopodolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-08-18T09:50+0000
2026-08-18T09:50+0000
2026-08-18T09:51+0000
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"Units of Battlegroup Yug, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement read.Russian troops also took control of the settlement of Krasnopodolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 355 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 260 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian strike drones hit fuel tanks intended for the purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa on the evening of August 17, the ministry added."Air defense systems shot down ten guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS rocket projectiles, and 1,671 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-liberate-rybalskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1124582115.html
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donetsk, donetsk people’s republic, russia, russian defense ministry, dpr, liberation, russian armed forces, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Orekhovatka and Krasnopodolye Settlements in Donetsk People's Republic
09:50 GMT 18.08.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 18.08.2026)
Russian forces have liberated Orekhovatka and Krasnopodolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Yug, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Orekhovatka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement read.
Russian troops also took control of the settlement of Krasnopodolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 365 military personnel, a combat armored vehicle and ten cars," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 355 by Battlegroup Tsentr, over 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 260 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 45 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian strike drones hit fuel tanks intended for the purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine in the port of Odessa on the evening of August 17, the ministry added.
"Air defense systems shot down ten guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS rocket projectiles, and 1,671 aircraft‑type unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.