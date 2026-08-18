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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/us-to-ship-bradleys-to-ukraine-missing-key-parts-1124598991.html
US to Ship Bradleys to Ukraine Missing Key Parts?
US to Ship Bradleys to Ukraine Missing Key Parts?
Sputnik International
Ukraine is set to receive Bradley fighting vehicles that are far from battle-ready, with critical components missing due to a severe shortage of spare parts, according to US government documents obtained by Sputnik.
2026-08-18T13:15+0000
2026-08-18T13:15+0000
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The US Army Contracting Command acknowledges that the pinch is worst among older, hard-to-find parts, as some no longer manufactured, others tied up in supplier bottlenecks.The solution is a phased repair approach. Bradleys will be patched up just enough to move, shoot, and communicate before being sent onward. As for non-essential missing pieces, Ukraine will have to wait.The list of what's currently unavailable reads like a mechanic’s nightmare: turret drive and transmission controls, targeting sensors, lighting systems, and specialty fasteners.To keep the pipeline flowing, the US Army plans to sidestep competitive bidding and simply extend the current contractor's deal, locking in continued work on Bradleys and M88 recovery vehicles, along with sourcing scarce parts and training Ukrainian mechanics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/russian-forces-capture-electronic-warfare-system-from-us-bradley-vehicle-1119275460.html
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US to Ship Bradleys to Ukraine Missing Key Parts?

13:15 GMT 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / MIkhail Turgiyev / A US M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) / Go to the mediabankA US-made Bradley armored vehicle. File photo
A US-made Bradley armored vehicle. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
© Sputnik / MIkhail Turgiyev / A US M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV)
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Ukraine is set to receive Bradley fighting vehicles that are far from battle-ready, with critical components missing due to a severe shortage of spare parts, according to US government documents obtained by Sputnik.
The US Army Contracting Command acknowledges that the pinch is worst among older, hard-to-find parts, as some no longer manufactured, others tied up in supplier bottlenecks.
The solution is a phased repair approach. Bradleys will be patched up just enough to move, shoot, and communicate before being sent onward. As for non-essential missing pieces, Ukraine will have to wait.
The list of what's currently unavailable reads like a mechanic’s nightmare: turret drive and transmission controls, targeting sensors, lighting systems, and specialty fasteners.
To keep the pipeline flowing, the US Army plans to sidestep competitive bidding and simply extend the current contractor's deal, locking in continued work on Bradleys and M88 recovery vehicles, along with sourcing scarce parts and training Ukrainian mechanics.
Members of the US Army 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, unload Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the railway station near the Rukla military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2024
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