International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-carrying-ukrainian-military-equipment-southeast-of-odessa---mod-1124601567.html
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship carrying military equipment in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa on August 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T07:23+0000
2026-08-19T07:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
odessa
russia
black sea
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
ukraine
strike
missile strike
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/13/1124601407_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_53e7b87f1baa431975fa3f6f2e91d7a3.jpg
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian naval vessels and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said. Tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended for the purposes of the Ukrainian military have also been damaged in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-strikes-break-ukraines-economic-backbone--cripple-its-war-machine---expert-1124590492.html
odessa
russia
black sea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/13/1124601407_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5cdd402f39a1cdd0c05f357ee269a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
odessa, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
odessa, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD

07:23 GMT 19.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District
Combat work of the BM-70 UAV crew of Battlegroup Tsentr in the Dobropolsky direction of the North Military District - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship carrying military equipment in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa on August 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian naval vessels and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"On the evening of August 18, a cargo ship carrying military equipment was struck in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.
Tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended for the purposes of the Ukrainian military have also been damaged in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander-M missile systems take part in the strategic deterrence force drills, in Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia’s Strikes Break Ukraine’s Economic Backbone & Cripple Its War Machine - Expert
17 August, 09:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала