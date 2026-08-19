https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-carrying-ukrainian-military-equipment-southeast-of-odessa---mod-1124601567.html

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship carrying military equipment in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa on August 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-08-19T07:23+0000

2026-08-19T07:23+0000

2026-08-19T07:23+0000

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The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian naval vessels and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said. Tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended for the purposes of the Ukrainian military have also been damaged in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-strikes-break-ukraines-economic-backbone--cripple-its-war-machine---expert-1124590492.html

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odessa, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike