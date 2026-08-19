https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-carrying-ukrainian-military-equipment-southeast-of-odessa---mod-1124601567.html
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship carrying military equipment in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa on August 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T07:23+0000
2026-08-19T07:23+0000
2026-08-19T07:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
odessa
russia
black sea
russian defense ministry
cargo ship
ukraine
strike
missile strike
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/13/1124601407_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_53e7b87f1baa431975fa3f6f2e91d7a3.jpg
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian naval vessels and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said. Tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended for the purposes of the Ukrainian military have also been damaged in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/russias-strikes-break-ukraines-economic-backbone--cripple-its-war-machine---expert-1124590492.html
odessa
russia
black sea
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/13/1124601407_151:0:2880:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0da5cdd402f39a1cdd0c05f357ee269a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
odessa, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
odessa, russia, black sea, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, ukraine, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship Carrying Ukrainian Military Equipment Southeast of Odessa - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship carrying military equipment in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa on August 18, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Russian armed forces continue to carry out drone strikes against Ukrainian naval vessels
and port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.
"On the evening of August 18, a cargo ship carrying military equipment was struck in the Black Sea southeast of Odessa," the statement read.
Tanks containing fuel and lubricants intended for the purposes of the Ukrainian military have also been damaged in the port of Chernomorsk, the ministry said.