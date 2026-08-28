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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/ukraine-peace-talks-now-on-hold-no-new-proposals---kremlin--1124639729.html
Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The negotiation process on Ukraine is on hold, and there are no new proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-08-28T09:20+0000
2026-08-28T09:26+0000
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"As for peaceful negotiations, this topic is currently on a deep pause, and there are no new proposals whatsoever," Peskov said.Other Key Statements
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Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin

09:20 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 28.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Yuri KochetkovMoscow Kremlin
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov
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The negotiation process on Ukraine is on hold, and there are no new proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As for peaceful negotiations, this topic is currently on a deep pause, and there are no new proposals whatsoever," Peskov said.

Other Key Statements

Russia continue its strikes on the Ukraine's military infrastructure
No call with Trump is currently on Putin's schedule
The Russian president will hold talks with Belarus President Lukashenko tomorrow
Series of important bilateral contacts are planned for Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.
From left, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2026
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