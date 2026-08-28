https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/ukraine-peace-talks-now-on-hold-no-new-proposals---kremlin--1124639729.html

Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin

Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The negotiation process on Ukraine is on hold, and there are no new proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2026-08-28T09:20+0000

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"As for peaceful negotiations, this topic is currently on a deep pause, and there are no new proposals whatsoever," Peskov said.Other Key Statements

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