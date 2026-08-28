https://sputnikglobe.com/20260828/ukraine-peace-talks-now-on-hold-no-new-proposals---kremlin--1124639729.html
Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The negotiation process on Ukraine is on hold, and there are no new proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
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"As for peaceful negotiations, this topic is currently on a deep pause, and there are no new proposals whatsoever," Peskov said.Other Key Statements
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Ukraine Peace Talks Now on Hold, No New Proposals - Kremlin
09:20 GMT 28.08.2026 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 28.08.2026)
The negotiation process on Ukraine is on hold, and there are no new proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As for peaceful negotiations, this topic is currently on a deep pause, and there are no new proposals whatsoever," Peskov said.
Russia continue its strikes
on the Ukraine's military infrastructure
No call with Trump is currently on Putin's schedule
The Russian president will hold talks with Belarus President Lukashenko tomorrow
Series of important bilateral contacts are planned for Putin on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit
in Bishkek.