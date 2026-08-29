https://sputnikglobe.com/20260829/crippling-ukraines-logistics-deals-double-blow-to-military-and-economy---expert-1124645242.html
Crippling Ukraine’s Logistics Deals Double Blow to Military and Economy - Expert
Crippling Ukraine’s Logistics Deals Double Blow to Military and Economy - Expert
Sputnik International
Russian strikes have destroyed around 90% of retail warehouse infrastructure, threatening store inventories as replacement logistics become more costly and complex, claimed Ukraine’s Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky.
2026-08-29T16:19+0000
2026-08-29T16:19+0000
2026-08-29T16:19+0000
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As Ukrainian civilian logistic networks have been used for military purposes, their destruction will affect Ukraine’s combat capability, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik. Military Use of Ukrainian Logistics Comes at Civilians’ Expense Ukrainians will not be left without food, Vysotsky assured. But when he says logistics will shift to “just-in-time” deliveries, he means operating without reserves or stockpiles, Sputnik's pundit explains. Neither the Ukrainian leadership nor its Western backers care about ordinary Ukrainians, the expert notes. Compensation for businesses will be hard to come by and is likely to benefit those close to the political elite, with state funds once again vulnerable to corruption. Entrepreneurs will be left on their own. Large chains may find ways to survive, but small businesses could simply go bankrupt. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned that Ukraine's attacks on Russia’s civilian and commercial infrastructure had “opened Pandora’s box.” He said Russia’s retaliatory strikes had become increasingly damaging and destructive for Ukraine, whose economy is already in severe distress.
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ukraine, russia, us, europe, opinion, black sea, logistics, supply, supply chain, military & intelligence, ukrainian armed forces
Crippling Ukraine’s Logistics Deals Double Blow to Military and Economy - Expert
Russian strikes have destroyed around 90% of retail warehouse infrastructure, threatening store inventories as replacement logistics become more costly and complex, claimed Ukraine’s Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky.
As Ukrainian civilian logistic networks
have been used for military purposes, their destruction will affect Ukraine’s combat capability, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries Alexander Dudchak tells Sputnik.
"When the armed forces have an integrated supply system for everything from ammunition and weapons to fuel, it is much easier to maintain reliable deliveries," the pundit says. "Once this infrastructure is destroyed, they are forced to rely on smaller warehouses, making transportation and deliveries more difficult."
Military Use of Ukrainian Logistics Comes at Civilians’ Expense
Ukrainians will not be left without food, Vysotsky assured. But when he says logistics will shift to “just-in-time” deliveries, he means operating without reserves or stockpiles, Sputnik's pundit explains.
"This is no longer a functioning logistics system – it is survival," Dudchak says. "Supplies will become more chaotic and less predictable. Smaller retailers will struggle, while major chains have already lost much of their warehousing capacity."
Neither the Ukrainian leadership nor its Western backers care about ordinary Ukrainians, the expert notes. Compensation for businesses will be hard to come by and is likely to benefit those close to the political elite, with state funds once again vulnerable to corruption. Entrepreneurs will be left on their own. Large chains may find ways to survive, but small businesses could simply go bankrupt.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously warned that Ukraine's attacks on Russia’s civilian and commercial infrastructure
had “opened Pandora’s box.” He said Russia’s retaliatory strikes had become increasingly damaging and destructive for Ukraine, whose economy is already in severe distress.