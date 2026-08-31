https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russia-has-no-reason-to-attack-nato-countries---russian-ambassador--1124649058.html

Russia Has No Reason to Attack NATO Countries - Russian Ambassador

Russia Has No Reason to Attack NATO Countries - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

NATO remains the main driver of escalation, and the alliance’s attempts to drag Europe into the conflict in Ukraine are reckless and provocative, Russia’s ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar told Sputnik.

2026-08-31T05:55+0000

2026-08-31T05:55+0000

2026-08-31T05:55+0000

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NATO continues to obstruct efforts to find a political and diplomatic settlement to the Ukraine conflict, he noted, while the hyped up “Russian threat” narrative is used to justify Europe’s escalating militarization.Russia has neither the intention nor a reason to attack Belgium or any other NATO member, the diplomat stressed.Scare stories about an ‘imminent Russian attack’ on NATO countries in 2029–2030 continue to circulate despite repeated statements from Russia’s leadership that no such plans or intentions exist, he underscored.Gonchar also pointed to Russia’s earlier proposal for NATO countries to establish mutual security guarantees in writing, which he said the alliance ignored.Russia has observed unprecedented NATO military activity along its western borders in recent years.The Kremlin has repeatedly maintained that Russia threatens no one - while warning that it will not ignore actions it deems a threat to its security and interests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/deployment-of-nato-contingents-in-ukraine-unacceptable-for-russia---kremlin-1124626902.html

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