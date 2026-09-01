https://sputnikglobe.com/20260901/russia-hits-thermal-power-plant-3-electrical-substations-in-odessa-region---mod-1124654940.html

Russia Hits Thermal Power Plant, 3 Electrical Substations in Odessa Region - MoD

Russia Hits Thermal Power Plant, 3 Electrical Substations in Odessa Region - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have hit a thermal power plant and three electrical substations that provided the functioning of the port infrastructure, as well as a UAV assembly shop, in Odessa and the Odessa region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-09-01T07:29+0000

2026-09-01T07:29+0000

2026-09-01T07:29+0000

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Russia launched an overnight massive strike with precision weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles against defense industry complex and fuel and energy complex enterprises in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region. The Russian army has also hit an oil depot in Borispol, which provides fuel and lubricants to the armed forces of Ukraine, a plant of the "Aerobavovna" company in Kiev, which manufactures balloons for the delivery and control of UAVs, as well as an enterprise producing components and warheads for long-range cruise missiles FP-5 "Flamingo" in Kiev, the statement read. "Hit in the port of Chernomorsk: two warehouses with military–technical equipment intended for the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said. Additionally, Russia hit 16 storage facilities with weapons and military equipment and six fuel tanks supplied by Western countries to the Ukraine army in the Odessa port, the Darnitsa depot, which is a key service point for the locomotive fleet involved in the delivery of military goods, in Kiev, as well as a workshop for the assembly, retrofitting and storage of unmanned boats in the Kiev region, the ministry said.Infrastructure facilities in Odessa and the Odessa region used for storing military goods were hit at night during a massive strike by the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian troops launched a massive strike overnight with precision weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.The Russian armed forces struck military-industrial and fuel and energy facilities in Kiev and the Kiev Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using precision-guided weapons and long-range attack drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russias-hammering-strikes-bleed-ukraine-dry-of-nato-support---expert-1124652482.html

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odessa, kiev, russia, russian defense ministry, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, ukraine, russian armed forces