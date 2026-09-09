https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-vietnam-switching-to-national-currencies-in-mutual-trade---putin-1124707046.html
Russia, Vietnam Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Trade - Putin
Russia, Vietnam Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Trade - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia and Vietnam are consistently switching to national currencies in mutual trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
2026-09-09T15:51+0000
2026-09-09T15:51+0000
2026-09-09T15:51+0000
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"Russia and Vietnam are consistently switching to national currencies in financial settlements and building reliable channels for credit and banking cooperation. In this way, we are protecting bilateral trade from the negative impact of global political conditions and volatility in global markets," Putin said following the talks with Vietnamese President To Lam in Moscow. Putin also noted the work of Russia and Vietnam on the transit of Russian goods to third countries. Russia and Vietnam's energy cooperation is developing, Putin added.Vladimir Putin called his conversation with Vietnamese President To Lam useful and meaningful.The Russian-Vietnamese relations are being given new meaning based on the interaction between Vietnam and the Soviet Union in the past, Putin said."Russia and Vietnam are strategic partners, and relations between our countries are always based on the principles of equality, respect and consideration of each other's interests," Putin said.Russia and Vietnam set priorities for a further deepening of partnership during talks in the Kremlin, Putin said, adding that the positions of both countries on the international arena are close.The Vietnamese president is in Russia on a state visit. On Wednesday, he participated in talks with Putin.
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vladimir putin, russia, vietnam, kremlin, currencies, national currencies, trade, relations, bilateral relations
Russia, Vietnam Switching to National Currencies in Mutual Trade - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Vietnam are consistently switching to national currencies in mutual trade, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Russia and Vietnam are consistently switching to national currencies in financial settlements and building reliable channels for credit and banking cooperation. In this way, we are protecting bilateral trade from the negative impact of global political conditions and volatility in global markets," Putin said following the talks with Vietnamese President To Lam in Moscow.
Putin also noted the work of Russia and Vietnam
on the transit of Russian goods to third countries.
Russia and Vietnam's energy cooperation is developing, Putin added.
Vladimir Putin called his conversation with Vietnamese President To Lam useful and meaningful.
"Very useful and meaningful Russian-Vietnamese talks have just ended. And, as you have seen, a solid package of important, mutually beneficial bilateral agreements has been signed," Putin said.
The Russian-Vietnamese relations are being given new meaning based on the interaction between Vietnam and the Soviet Union in the past, Putin said.
"Russia and Vietnam are strategic partners, and relations between our countries are always based on the principles of equality, respect and consideration of each other's interests," Putin said.
Russia and Vietnam set priorities for a further deepening of partnership during talks in the Kremlin, Putin said, adding that the positions of both countries on the international arena are close.
The Vietnamese president is in Russia on a state visit. On Wednesday, he participated in talks with Putin.