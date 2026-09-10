https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/no-substantive-talks-about-possibility-of-energy-truce-with-ukraine-right-now---kremlin-1124711724.html

No Substantive Talks About Possibility of Energy Truce With Ukraine Right Now - Kremlin

No Substantive Talks About Possibility of Energy Truce With Ukraine Right Now - Kremlin

Sputnik International

There are no substantive talks about the possibility of an energy truce with Ukraine right now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-09-10T13:37+0000

2026-09-10T13:37+0000

2026-09-10T13:38+0000

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"There are no substantive discussions," Peskov told reporters when asked if the Kremlin was currently considering the possibility of concluding an energy truce with Ukraine. Kiev is now offering not a long-term settlement, but a truce in their most sensitive area — the energy sector, Peskov explained.The peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is preferable for Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia's conditions for stopping the conflict in Ukraine remain unchanged, the spokesman said."All our proposals for stopping the fighting are well known. The conditions have not actually changed compared to what was announced by the President [of Russia Vladimir Putin], at the Foreign Ministry s two years ago," Peskov said.Abu Dhabi has repeatedly stated its readiness to contribute to the Ukrainian settlement, and Russia is grateful to the UAE for this position, Peskov said."Our friends in Abu Dhabi have repeatedly stated their willingness and said that they are ready to continue to provide their good offices and be a host for such negotiations. We are very grateful, we highly appreciate this willingness of the United Arab Emirates," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about whether Moscow and the UAE had discussed the possibility of continuing trilateral negotiations on Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi.Abu Dhabi will be on agenda as a place for negotiations on Ukraine when it comes to a substantive discussion of the matter, the spokesman said.The Russian military are systematically hitting targets in Ukraine in response to the attacks of the Kiev authorities, Peskov said.The situation on the ground is getting worse for Ukraine, Peskov concluded.Russia Calls on All Sides in Persian Gulf to Show Restraint, Stop HostilitiesThe situation in the Persian Gulf area now is less than ideal, and Russia calls on all sides to show restraint and stop hostilities, Dmitry Peskov said."Unfortunately, a direct military clash is constantly taking place in the Persian Gulf region. The situation there is less than ideal. We, of course, call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint, to abandon hostilities," Peskov told reporters.Russia would prefer to see the United States and Iran return to fulfilling the provisions of the previously signed memorandum of understanding, Peskov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260910/us-backs-ukraine-peace-process-but-domestic-divisions-remain---presidential-aide-1124709285.html

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