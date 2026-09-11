https://sputnikglobe.com/20260911/russia-expects-that-trilateral-negotiations-on-ukraine-will-resume-in-foreseeable-future---kremlin-1124719246.html
Russia Expects That Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine Will Resume in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin
Russia Expects That Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine Will Resume in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia expects trilateral talks on a settlement in Ukraine to resume in the foreseeable future. The Kremlin remains open, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-09-11T15:06+0000
2026-09-11T15:06+0000
2026-09-11T15:06+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
donald trump
ukraine
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_0:0:3548:1997_1920x0_80_0_0_79cebf45d7c3c168ecd2afec96423bb6.jpg
"We remain open to negotiations. We hope that, as discussed with the US negotiators, we will be able to meet again in the foreseeable future as a trilateral meeting and continue the dialogue," Peskov said.It is difficult to predict the effectiveness of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine because the situation on the ground for Ukrainians is worsening every day, Peskov added.Over Time Agreement Will Be Reached on Putin-Trump MeetingIt is possible that over time an agreement will be reached on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in China, so far there are no final agreements, Dmitry Peskov said.Trump has his own vision and his own relationship with Putin, and it is unlikely that anyone can influence that, Peskov added, commenting on whether anyone can convince Trump not to meet with Putin and disrupt the negotiations.No Plans for New Contacts Between Putin, Vucic YetThere are no concrete plans yet for new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, following the announcement of the Serbian leader's resignation, Peskov said."No, there are no concrete plans yet," Peskov said, when asked about the possibility of new contacts between Putin and Vucic, following reports of the Serbian president's resignation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/serbia-minister-confirms-nis-license-extended-keeping-russian-backed-energy-flowing-1124381554.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/11/1123647019_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549a454db6ccd6a62446f7612009315.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, kremlin
russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, kremlin
Russia Expects That Trilateral Negotiations on Ukraine Will Resume in Foreseeable Future - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects trilateral talks on a settlement in Ukraine to resume in the foreseeable future. The Kremlin remains open, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We remain open to negotiations. We hope that, as discussed with the US negotiators, we will be able to meet again in the foreseeable future as a trilateral meeting and continue the dialogue," Peskov said.
It is difficult to predict the effectiveness of trilateral negotiations on Ukraine because the situation on the ground for Ukrainians is worsening every day, Peskov added.
Over Time Agreement Will Be Reached on Putin-Trump Meeting
It is possible that over time an agreement will be reached on a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in China, so far there are no final agreements, Dmitry Peskov said.
"So far, no final agreements have been reached on the issue of the meeting, but over time, it will probably come to that," Peskov said in a comment to Izvestia, commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump.
Trump has his own vision and his own relationship with Putin, and it is unlikely that anyone can influence that, Peskov added, commenting on whether anyone can convince Trump not to meet with Putin and disrupt the negotiations.
No Plans for New Contacts Between Putin, Vucic Yet
There are no concrete plans yet for new contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic
, following the announcement of the Serbian leader's resignation, Peskov said.
"No, there are no concrete plans yet," Peskov said, when asked about the possibility of new contacts between Putin and Vucic, following reports of the Serbian president's resignation.