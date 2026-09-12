https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/iran-working-on-joining-brics-development-bank--foreign-minister-1124723686.html

Iran Working on Joining BRICS Development Bank – Foreign Minister

Iran Working on Joining BRICS Development Bank – Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Iran is working on joining BRICS' New Development Bank, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.

2026-09-12T09:44+0000

2026-09-12T09:44+0000

2026-09-12T09:44+0000

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"We are working on this," Araghchi's official Telegram channel quoted the minister as saying in response to journalists' questions about Iran's possible membership in the BRICS bank. In August, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Iran would soon join BRICS' New Development Bank. Tehran is striving for bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS member countries, he noted. Iran, which has suffered the negative consequences of large-scale sanctions for many years, regularly advocates the creation of independent and sustainable financial mechanisms to counter restrictions. BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries have joined BRICS since 2024. India is holding this year's rotating BRICS chairmanship. The 18th BRICS summit is being held from September 12-13 in New Delhi.

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