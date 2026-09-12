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Iran Working on Joining BRICS Development Bank – Foreign Minister
Iran Working on Joining BRICS Development Bank – Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran is working on joining BRICS' New Development Bank, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
2026-09-12T09:44+0000
2026-09-12T09:44+0000
2026-09-12T09:44+0000
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"We are working on this," Araghchi's official Telegram channel quoted the minister as saying in response to journalists' questions about Iran's possible membership in the BRICS bank. In August, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Iran would soon join BRICS' New Development Bank. Tehran is striving for bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS member countries, he noted. Iran, which has suffered the negative consequences of large-scale sanctions for many years, regularly advocates the creation of independent and sustainable financial mechanisms to counter restrictions. BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries have joined BRICS since 2024. India is holding this year's rotating BRICS chairmanship. The 18th BRICS summit is being held from September 12-13 in New Delhi.
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Iran Working on Joining BRICS Development Bank – Foreign Minister
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran is working on joining BRICS' New Development Bank, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"We are working on this," Araghchi's official Telegram channel quoted the minister as saying in response to journalists' questions about Iran's possible membership in the BRICS bank.
On Friday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the BRICS business forum in New Delhi that the New Development Bank should become the main structure for financing infrastructure and energy projects in the bloc's member countries in national currencies.
In August, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Iran would soon join BRICS' New Development Bank
. Tehran is striving for bilateral and multilateral currency cooperation with BRICS member countries, he noted.
Iran, which has suffered the negative consequences of large-scale sanctions for many years, regularly advocates the creation of independent and sustainable financial mechanisms to counter restrictions.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries have joined BRICS since 2024. India is holding this year's rotating BRICS chairmanship.
The 18th BRICS summit is being held from September 12-13 in New Delhi.