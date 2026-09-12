https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/us-showing-constructive-amicable-attitude-in-work-contacts-with-russia---ushakov-1124723929.html

US Showing 'Constructive, Amicable' Attitude in Work Contacts With Russia - Kremlin Aide

US Showing 'Constructive, Amicable' Attitude in Work Contacts With Russia - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

Russia is working with Washington, and US representatives are demonstrating a "constructive and amicable" attitude, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.

2026-09-12T10:04+0000

2026-09-12T10:04+0000

2026-09-12T10:05+0000

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"Work is underway. The President [Russian President Vladimir Putin] spoke with [US President Donald] Trump the other day," Ushakov told Russian media, when asked about contacts with the US. On G20 SummitRussian experts are working on coordinating the documents for the upcoming G20 summit in the US, Ushakov said.On Friday, the Russian Energy Ministry's press service told Sputnik that a ministry representative would attend the G20 energy meeting in Houston, the US. The meeting is scheduled for September 14-16.The question of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the US for the G20 summit has not yet been discussed, Ushakov added.On IranThe situation regarding Iran is causing friction among some BRICS participants in coordinating the association's declaration, Ushakov said.The sides may still come to an agreement, as there is still time, Kremlin aide added.The 18th BRICS summit is being held on September 12-13 in New Delhi.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260912/iran-working-on-joining-brics-development-bank--foreign-minister-1124723686.html

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