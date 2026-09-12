US Showing 'Constructive, Amicable' Attitude in Work Contacts With Russia - Kremlin Aide
10:04 GMT 12.09.2026 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 12.09.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the press conference following their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. August 15, 2025.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is working with Washington, and US representatives are demonstrating a "constructive and amicable" attitude, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.
"Work is underway. The President [Russian President Vladimir Putin] spoke with [US President Donald] Trump the other day," Ushakov told Russian media, when asked about contacts with the US.
"Very amicable and constructive during the conversations," Ushakov said, when asked about the attitude of the US representatives.
On G20 Summit
Russian experts are working on coordinating the documents for the upcoming G20 summit in the US, Ushakov said.
"We have work underway at the expert level. Ours are constantly working on the documents for the upcoming summit. That is, everything is proceeding as usual," Ushakov told Russian media.
On Friday, the Russian Energy Ministry's press service told Sputnik that a ministry representative would attend the G20 energy meeting in Houston, the US. The meeting is scheduled for September 14-16.
The question of Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to the US for the G20 summit has not yet been discussed, Ushakov added.
The G20 summit will be held in Miami on December 14-15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in late July that Russia would take part in the event.
On Iran
The situation regarding Iran is causing friction among some BRICS participants in coordinating the association's declaration, Ushakov said.
"Well, I would say yes, the situation around Iran is causing some friction among a number of participants. I think we will reach consensus, it seems to me," Ushakov said, speaking about whether the wording "war against Iran" is the central issue in coordinating the declaration.
The sides may still come to an agreement, as there is still time, Kremlin aide added.
The 18th BRICS summit is being held on September 12-13 in New Delhi.