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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260913/us-better-understands-russias-ukraine-terms-after-putin-talks---kremlin-aide-1124730094.html
US Better Understands Russia’s Ukraine Terms After Putin Talks - Kremlin Aide
US Better Understands Russia’s Ukraine Terms After Putin Talks - Kremlin Aide
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Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has confirmed that the UAE is ready to provide a venue for negotiations on Ukraine, as it has done previously, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media.
2026-09-13T06:00+0000
2026-09-13T06:00+0000
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Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS summit in New Delhi, Ushakov confirmed.He noted that this platform is acceptable to Russia.Separately, the Kremlin aide said that the US side has gained a better understanding of Russia’s position on a Ukraine settlement after a multi-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin.Vladimir Putin’s talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin took place on 5 September, after which the US envoys travelled to Ukraine as part of efforts to discuss proposals aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.Ushakov also emphasized that many issues beyond the territorial question still need to be agreed.“However, there are a great many other issues that still have to be settled,” he said, adding that if progress is made on the territorial question, it will become easier to advance toward broader agreements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260909/russia-hopes-us-peacekeeping-efforts-in-ukrainian-settlement-will-continue---kremlin-1124704712.html
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US Better Understands Russia’s Ukraine Terms After Putin Talks - Kremlin Aide

06:00 GMT 13.09.2026
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Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has confirmed that the UAE is ready to provide a venue for negotiations on Ukraine, as it has done previously, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media.
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the ongoing BRICS summit in New Delhi, Ushakov confirmed.
He noted that this platform is acceptable to Russia.
Separately, the Kremlin aide said that the US side has gained a better understanding of Russia’s position on a Ukraine settlement after a multi-hour conversation with Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin’s talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin took place on 5 September, after which the US envoys travelled to Ukraine as part of efforts to discuss proposals aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict.
Ushakov also emphasized that many issues beyond the territorial question still need to be agreed.
“However, there are a great many other issues that still have to be settled,” he said, adding that if progress is made on the territorial question, it will become easier to advance toward broader agreements.
Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow. September 5, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2026
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Russia Hopes US Peacekeeping Efforts in Ukrainian Settlement Will Continue - Kremlin
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