https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/north-korea-showcases-massive-integrated-firepower-1124735538.html
North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower
North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower
Sputnik International
The Korean People’s Army staged a joint long-range artillery and missile drill, demonstrating a growing mix of strike systems, reports KCNA.
2026-09-14T06:50+0000
2026-09-14T06:50+0000
2026-09-14T06:50+0000
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north korea
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The KPA exercise involved:KPA officials said the drill was designed to sharpen rapid-response and concentrated-fire capabilities, with all systems hitting their targets with 100% accuracy and ensuring unity and simultaneity in the firepower attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html
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military & intelligence, north korea, korean people’s army (kpa), cruise missiles, multiple rocket launcher
military & intelligence, north korea, korean people’s army (kpa), cruise missiles, multiple rocket launcher
North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower
The Korean People’s Army staged a joint long-range artillery and missile drill, demonstrating a growing mix of strike systems, reports KCNA.
The KPA exercise
involved:
Tactical ballistic & cruise missiles
Large-caliber thermal-pressure multiple rocket launcher
Multiple types of attack drones
Integrated automatic fire-control systems
KPA officials said the drill was designed to sharpen rapid-response and concentrated-fire capabilities, with all systems hitting their targets with 100% accuracy and ensuring unity and simultaneity in the firepower attack.