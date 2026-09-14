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North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower
North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower
Sputnik International
The Korean People’s Army staged a joint long-range artillery and missile drill, demonstrating a growing mix of strike systems, reports KCNA.
2026-09-14T06:50+0000
2026-09-14T06:50+0000
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The KPA exercise involved:KPA officials said the drill was designed to sharpen rapid-response and concentrated-fire capabilities, with all systems hitting their targets with 100% accuracy and ensuring unity and simultaneity in the firepower attack.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/north-koreas-nukes-serve-as-absolute-guarantee-of-its-sovereignty---dprk-1124649236.html
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military & intelligence, north korea, korean people’s army (kpa), cruise missiles, multiple rocket launcher
military & intelligence, north korea, korean people’s army (kpa), cruise missiles, multiple rocket launcher

North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower

06:50 GMT 14.09.2026
© REUTERS KCNAA rocket launcher fires a munition during tests, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea, June 25, 2026.
A rocket launcher fires a munition during tests, involving an upgraded version of a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher system, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea, June 25, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2026
© REUTERS KCNA
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The Korean People’s Army staged a joint long-range artillery and missile drill, demonstrating a growing mix of strike systems, reports KCNA.
The KPA exercise involved:
Tactical ballistic & cruise missiles
Large-caliber thermal-pressure multiple rocket launcher
Multiple types of attack drones
Integrated automatic fire-control systems
KPA officials said the drill was designed to sharpen rapid-response and concentrated-fire capabilities, with all systems hitting their targets with 100% accuracy and ensuring unity and simultaneity in the firepower attack.
North Korea's first combined tactical exercise simulating nuclear counterattack. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2026
World
North Korea’s Nukes Serve as ‘Absolute Guarantee’ of its Sovereignty - DPRK
31 August, 06:25 GMT
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