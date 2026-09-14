https://sputnikglobe.com/20260914/north-korea-showcases-massive-integrated-firepower-1124735538.html

North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower

North Korea Showcases Massive Integrated Firepower

Sputnik International

The Korean People’s Army staged a joint long-range artillery and missile drill, demonstrating a growing mix of strike systems, reports KCNA.

2026-09-14T06:50+0000

2026-09-14T06:50+0000

2026-09-14T06:50+0000

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korean people’s army (kpa)

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The KPA exercise involved:KPA officials said the drill was designed to sharpen rapid-response and concentrated-fire capabilities, with all systems hitting their targets with 100% accuracy and ensuring unity and simultaneity in the firepower attack.

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military & intelligence, north korea, korean people’s army (kpa), cruise missiles, multiple rocket launcher