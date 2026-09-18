https://sputnikglobe.com/20260918/russian-weapons-equipment-considered-among-most-reliable-effective-in-world---putin-1124758593.html

Russian Weapons, Equipment Considered Among Most Reliable, Effective in World - Putin

Russian Weapons, Equipment Considered Among Most Reliable, Effective in World - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian weapons and equipment are considered to be among the most reliable and effective in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2026-09-18T15:18+0000

2026-09-18T15:18+0000

2026-09-18T15:25+0000

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"Modern and largely unique weapons and equipment are being created, which are rightfully considered among the most reliable and effective not only in our country but also in the world," Putin said at the award ceremony. Russia is confidently situated among the leaders in the global arms market, Putin added.Russia's defense industry fully meets needs of the Russian armed forces and all law enforcement agencies, Putin said.There is an uninterrupted supply of modern weapons to Russian troops in the special military operation zone, Putin said.Drone production in Russia has increased several-fold during the special military operation, in some cases by ten times, Putin said."Unmanned aerial vehicles are being supplied to the troops without interruption. Their production, depending on the class, has also increased several-fold, and in some classes by ten times," Putin said.Russian defense industry enterprises significantly increased production volumes since the start of the special military operation, Putin added.The portfolio of export orders for Russia's defense industry has exceeded $70 billion, Vladimir Putin said.Putin instructed to strengthen the country's technological and industrial sovereignty."It is important to develop all the positive trends in the defense industry and ensure its stable operation — to create new groundwork and strengthen Russia's technological and production sovereignty. I am confident that together we will solve all these tasks," Putin said.On Friday, Putin is presenting state awards to distinguished workers in the defense industry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260613/russian-nuclear-weapons-in-belarus-deterring-ukraine-nato--foreign-ministry-1124307206.html

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