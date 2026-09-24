https://sputnikglobe.com/20260924/deal-with-denmark-over-greenland-sets-stage-for-more-us-military-bases-in-the-arctic---expert-1124779852.html

Deal With Denmark Over Greenland Sets Stage for More US Military Bases in the Arctic - Expert

Deal With Denmark Over Greenland Sets Stage for More US Military Bases in the Arctic - Expert

Sputnik International

The US security posture in the Arctic still largely rests on the 1951 Defense of Greenland Agreement with Denmark, while the new deal updates it, Kuupik Kleist, Greenland's ex-PM, tells Sputnik.

2026-09-24T09:22+0000

2026-09-24T09:22+0000

2026-09-24T09:22+0000

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The revised deal will now “take Greenland and Denmark into account,” and could pave the way for deeper discussions on establishing new US military facilities at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, Kuupik Kleist notes.The expert reminds that the US previously closed 17 military bases in Greenland as economic constraints forced cuts to its military presence.Unsure what concrete benefits Denmark would receive, the pundit suggests that Greenland-based companies “will be able to enter into contracts with the US military.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260919/us-denmark-agreement-on-greenland-is-pr-stunt-ahead-of-midterms-1124762678.html

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