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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/us-trade-deficit-with-china-declined-by-40-under-trump-presidency---trade-representative-1124790228.html
US Trade Deficit With China Declined by 40% Under Trump Presidency - Trade Representative
US Trade Deficit With China Declined by 40% Under Trump Presidency - Trade Representative
Sputnik International
The trade deficit the United States had with China has declined by 40% during the second term of US President Donald Trump, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.
2026-09-25T15:19+0000
2026-09-25T15:19+0000
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"It was $300 billion coming into president Trump's term. We are now tracking to have only a $140 billion deficit with China this year. The trade deficit in goods with China is down by 40%. It is very significant," Greer told CNBC when asked about the growing deficit with China. On Thursday, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that Washington and Beijing agreed to extend the Busan trade deal until January 10. The agreement was reached following a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae Air Base in the South Korean city of Busan last October. Among other measures, the United States lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, reducing fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, while China authorized purchases of US agricultural products and agreed to continue unrestricted exports of rare earth metals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/what-xi-trump-dinner-guest-list-said-about-true-balance-of-power-between-china-us-1124789460.html
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US Trade Deficit With China Declined by 40% Under Trump Presidency - Trade Representative

15:19 GMT 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The trade deficit the United States had with China has declined by 40% during the second term of US President Donald Trump, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday.
"It was $300 billion coming into president Trump's term. We are now tracking to have only a $140 billion deficit with China this year. The trade deficit in goods with China is down by 40%. It is very significant," Greer told CNBC when asked about the growing deficit with China.
On Thursday, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said that Washington and Beijing agreed to extend the Busan trade deal until January 10. The agreement was reached following a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Gimhae Air Base in the South Korean city of Busan last October.
Among other measures, the United States lowered tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, reducing fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, while China authorized purchases of US agricultural products and agreed to continue unrestricted exports of rare earth metals.
China’s President Xi Jinping listens in the Oval Office of the White House as he meets with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2026
Analysis
What Xi-Trump Dinner Guest List Said About True Balance of Power Between China, US
14:37 GMT
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