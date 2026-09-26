https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/myanmar-considers-russia-reliable-partner-trusts-moscow--minister-1124797282.html
Myanmar Considers Russia Reliable Partner, Trusts Moscow – Minister
Myanmar Considers Russia Reliable Partner, Trusts Moscow – Minister
Sputnik International
Myanmar considers Russia a reliable partner and trusts the Russian people and its government, Myanmar Minister of Hotels, Tourism and Culture Maung Myint told Sputnik.
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"Most people in Myanmar consider Russia and its government reliable partners. I share this view," the minister said on the sidelines of the International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg. He added that he previously served as Myanmar's deputy foreign minister for about eight years and visited Moscow three times during that period. The 12th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 24-26. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.
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Maung Myint, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels, Tourism, and Culture
Sputnik International
Maung Myint, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels, Tourism, and Culture
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Myanmar Considers Russia Reliable Partner, Trusts Moscow – Minister
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Myanmar considers Russia a reliable partner and trusts the Russian people and its government, Myanmar Minister of Hotels, Tourism and Culture Maung Myint told Sputnik.
"Most people in Myanmar consider Russia and its government reliable partners. I share this view," the minister said on the sidelines of the International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg.
He added that he previously served as Myanmar's deputy foreign minister for about eight years and visited Moscow three times during that period.
"These trips allowed me to get to know Russians better. We also held consultations between our foreign ministries with the participation of [Russian Foreign Ministry's] department responsible for relations with Eastern countries. These meetings allowed us to thoroughly discuss cooperation issues and achieve productive results. Thus, I trust your country and your people," the minister said.
The 12th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 24-26. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.