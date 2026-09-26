https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/myanmar-considers-russia-reliable-partner-trusts-moscow--minister-1124797282.html

Myanmar Considers Russia Reliable Partner, Trusts Moscow – Minister

Myanmar Considers Russia Reliable Partner, Trusts Moscow – Minister

Sputnik International

Myanmar considers Russia a reliable partner and trusts the Russian people and its government, Myanmar Minister of Hotels, Tourism and Culture Maung Myint told Sputnik.

2026-09-26T15:21+0000

2026-09-26T15:21+0000

2026-09-26T15:21+0000

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"Most people in Myanmar consider Russia and its government reliable partners. I share this view," the minister said on the sidelines of the International United Cultures Forum in St. Petersburg. He added that he previously served as Myanmar's deputy foreign minister for about eight years and visited Moscow three times during that period. The 12th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum is being held from September 24-26. Sputnik is the forum's media partner.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260925/culture-can-build-bridges-despite-political-and-economic-divisions---putin--1124790532.html

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Maung Myint, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels, Tourism, and Culture Sputnik International Maung Myint, Myanmar's Union Minister for Hotels, Tourism, and Culture 2026-09-26T15:21+0000 true PT1M59S

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