https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/russian-forces-liberate-3-settlements-in-kharkov-sumy-regions--mod-1124793671.html

Russian Forces Liberate 3 Settlements in Kharkov, Sumy Regions – MoD

Russian Forces Liberate 3 Settlements in Kharkov, Sumy Regions – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlements of Petropavlovka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region and the settlement of Maryino in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T09:43+0000

2026-09-26T09:43+0000

2026-09-26T09:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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kharkov

ukraine

russian defense ministry

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

russian armed forces

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"In the course of expanding the outer control zone, the settlements of Petropavlovka and Lozovaya in the Kharkov Region were taken under control," the statement read. Units of Russia's Battlegroup Sever also took control of the settlement of Maryino in the Sumy Region, the ministry said. The ministry added that manpower and equipment of an air-mobile and a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and two territorial defense brigades were struck in the areas of the settlements of Esman, Kiyanitsa, Vakalovshchina and Boyaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy Region.Ukraine lost up to 415 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to over 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 275 by Battlegroup Vostok, more than 220 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 160 by Battlegroup Yug, and over 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.The Ukrainian forces also lost one tank in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Zapad, the ministry added.Russian air defense systems have shot down 1,222 fixed-wing Ukrainian drones, four guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday."Air defense systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, two rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,222 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement read.Since the start of the special military operation, a total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 246,342 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 anti-aircraft missile systems, 31,033 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,781 multiple rocket launcher systems, 36,561 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 72,889 units of special military motor vehicles have been destroyed by Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260923/russian-forces-rain-barrage-of-strikes-on-ukrainian-defense--energy-facilities-1124773899.html

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russia, kharkov, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces