https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/kremlin-weighs-possibility-of-putin-xi-and-trump-talks-at-apec-1124801111.html

Kremlin Weighs Possibility of Putin, Xi and Trump Talks at APEC

Kremlin Weighs Possibility of Putin, Xi and Trump Talks at APEC

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2026-09-27T09:59+0000

2026-09-27T09:59+0000

2026-09-27T09:59+0000

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russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

china

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

apec

starlink

donald trump

xi jinping

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“It will be a good opportunity for the leaders to cross paths in one way or another on the sidelines [of the summit]. Whether it will be a separate trilateral meeting or bilateral meetings, it is difficult to say. Although it is already clear that both Putin and President Xi have agreed that they will meet in China. We will see, but the opportunity will definitely be there,” Peskov told Russian media.The Kremlin expects that Vladimir Putin will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China, Peskov said.Plans to attend the APEC summit were already announced earlier, the spokesman added.The Russian president said on Friday that he intended to attend the APEC summit, but the final decision would depend on the situation in the country.The APEC summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.Russia-US Relations Still Not in Best ShapeRelations between Russia and the United States remain at a low point, Dmitry Peskov said."Nevertheless, bilateral relations are still, to put it mildly, not in the best shape," Peskov said.No Decisions Yet on Putin's Participation in G20 SummitNo decisions have yet been made on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the G20 summit in the United States, but Russia will in any case actively take part in the G20's work, Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington had invited Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami. Peskov said then that Russia was grateful and would consider it.Russia Has Necessary Potential to Ensure Its SecurityRussia has the necessary potential, including military, to reliably ensure its security, Peskov said.Allowing Starlink for Strikes Deep Into Russia Would Be Reckless StepThe possible provision of Starlink satellite systems to Ukraine for strikes deep into Russia would be a potentially dangerous and reckless step, Dmitry Peskov said.On Friday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview with Reuters that he had asked SpaceX head Elon Musk to allow Ukraine to use Starlink for strikes on Russian territory.

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russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, china, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), apec, starlink, donald trump, xi jinping, apec