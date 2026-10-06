https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/lavrov-on-natos-reported-war-plans-with-russia-we-hear-everything-and-stay-alert-1124842587.html

‘We Hear Everything & We're on Alert’: Lavrov on NATO’s Reported War Plans Against Russia

‘We Hear Everything & We're on Alert’: Lavrov on NATO’s Reported War Plans Against Russia

Sputnik International

Moscow is aware of reports that NATO is developing a plan for a possible war with Russia and is staying alert, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

2026-10-06T10:31+0000

2026-10-06T10:31+0000

2026-10-06T10:51+0000

world

sergey lavrov

mark rutte

russian federation

russia

nato

moscow

vladimir putin

asean

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/06/1124842428_0:150:3107:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_2bae3bd9272ff5ff4964e8dd61d92f51.jpg

“We hear these reports and, as we say, keep our ears open. Most importantly, we are focused on carrying out the tasks set by the president as part of the special military operation — to prevent any threats to the Russian Federation from our western neighbors,” Lavrov said when asked to comment on reports that NATO is preparing a plan in the event of a Russian attack.NATO's leadership has previously assured Moscow that it is not preparing an attack on Russia, Sergey Lavrov said."They immediately began to assure us, Mark Rutte, secretary general of NATO, and [Matthew] Whitaker, US representative in Brussels to NATO, began to assure us that NATO had no plans to attack Russia and could not," Lavrov told reporters, commenting on statements that NATO is hammering out a war plan against Russia.Moscow, the minister said, hears everything and keeps its eyes open.Putin has been explicit about how Russia would respond if the Kaliningrad Region or any other region were attacked, the top diplomat stressed.Russia and a number of ASEAN member states are concerned by Western attempts to create closed-type blocs in Asia, Lavrov said.The minister pointed to Moscow's commitment to the principle of ASEAN's central role, arguing that this principle is now being tested because the West, including the United States and a group of European countries, as well as Australia and Japan are trying to create their own structures, trilateral and quadrilateral blocs of a closed nature "in contrast to the ASEAN-centric concept, which provides for inclusiveness and consensus.""But this trend, of course, causes concern not only for us. A whole range of association members want to preserve its commitment to the basic principles on which it was founded," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with East Timorese Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.Lavrov said the US and Europe are trying to build bloc-based structures in the Asia-Pacific region, a trend that Moscow views with concern. He also said he had briefed East Timor’s foreign minister on Russia’s position regarding a settlement of the conflict around Ukraine.On the Middle East, Lavrov said responsibility for regional instability lies with Western countries that continue to interfere in its affairs.He also described the failure to adopt a final document on Afghanistan within the Moscow Format as unpleasant but not unexpected, while noting that Afghanistan and Pakistan are interested in normalization and that Russia is assisting efforts to resolve outstanding problems between them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/nato-presence-in-afghanistan-unacceptable--lavrov-1124836429.html

russian federation

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, mark rutte, russian federation, russia, nato, moscow, vladimir putin, asean