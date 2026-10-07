https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-knocks-out-ukraines-flamingo-missiles-by-disrupting-production-chain--expert-1124848844.html

Russia Knocks Out Ukraine’s Flamingo Missiles by Disrupting Production Chain – Expert

Russia Knocks Out Ukraine’s Flamingo Missiles by Disrupting Production Chain – Expert

Sputnik International

To counter the missile threat to civilian targets, Russia has carried out strikes against the entire production chain behind the Flamingo missiles across several regions of Ukraine, military expert Yury Knutov tells Sputnik.

2026-10-07T14:09+0000

2026-10-07T14:09+0000

2026-10-07T14:09+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

united kingdom (uk)

army tactical missile system (atacms)

zircon

kinzhal missile system

iskander-m

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“The logic is simple: if you destroy the production chain and storage facilities, you prevent the adversary from replenishing its stockpiles. That way, there is no need to hunt down every individual launcher,” the pundit notes.What's Fire Point?Fire Point is the manufacturer of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 drones, essentially acting as an intermediary between Western developers and Ukrainian customers, Knutov explains.Its main branch is based in the UK. European drone and cruise missile manufacturers develop various components according to Fire Point’s specifications, which are then assembled into complete systems.Production FailuresThe firm was also developing FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles. The FP-7 was intended as a Ukrainian counterpart to the US ATACMS, with a planned range of 350 kilometers. But Volodymyr Zelensky later cited a range of 250 km, meaning the original target was not met, Knutov highlights. The company also failed to deliver the FP-9, which was due in September.As for Fire Point’s upcoming Freyja air defense system, which is also being developed using European components but still in the engineering phase, Knutov stresses that it will be unable to intercept Russian missiles such as the Iskander, Zircon and Kinzhal.He adds that Ukraine has lost its investment appeal, with weapon production now shifting abroad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/russian-forces-continue-targeting-ukraines-military-linked-infrastructure-1124843980.html

ukraine

russia

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, united kingdom (uk), army tactical missile system (atacms), zircon, kinzhal missile system, iskander-m, us, europe