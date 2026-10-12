https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/london-brussels-working-on-plans-to-blockade-baltic-sea---russian-presidential-aide-1124871351.html
London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide
London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
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"Western countries are trying to organize interceptions of our ships. London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it," Patrushev said during talks with Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in China.
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London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
"Western countries are trying to organize interceptions of our ships. London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade
the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it," Patrushev said during talks with Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in China.