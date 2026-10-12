https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/london-brussels-working-on-plans-to-blockade-baltic-sea---russian-presidential-aide-1124871351.html

London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide

London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide

Sputnik International

London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

2026-10-12T14:41+0000

2026-10-12T14:41+0000

2026-10-12T14:41+0000

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"Western countries are trying to organize interceptions of our ships. London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it," Patrushev said during talks with Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in China.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-gives-necessary-instructions-to-ensure-security-of-kaliningrad-region---patrushev-1124818419.html

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