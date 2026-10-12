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London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide
London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide
Sputnik International
London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
2026-10-12T14:41+0000
2026-10-12T14:41+0000
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"Western countries are trying to organize interceptions of our ships. London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it," Patrushev said during talks with Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/putin-gives-necessary-instructions-to-ensure-security-of-kaliningrad-region---patrushev-1124818419.html
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London, Brussels Working on Plans to Blockade Baltic Sea - Russian Presidential Aide

14:41 GMT 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankThe Soobrazitelny corvette is seen here as Baltic Sea ships set out for the Zapad 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercise
The Soobrazitelny corvette is seen here as Baltic Sea ships set out for the Zapad 2017 Russia-Belarus military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
"Western countries are trying to organize interceptions of our ships. London and Brussels are developing plans to blockade the Baltic Sea and the straits leading to it," Patrushev said during talks with Chinese Transport Minister Liu Wei in China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
Russia
Putin Gives Necessary Instructions to Ensure Security of Kaliningrad Region - Presidential Aide
1 October, 12:29 GMT
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