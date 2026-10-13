https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/deliberate-exclusion-russian-gymnastics-federation-slams-dutch-visa-denials--1124875423.html

'Deliberate Exclusion': Russian Gymnastics Federation Slams Dutch Visa Denials

'Deliberate Exclusion': Russian Gymnastics Federation Slams Dutch Visa Denials

Sputnik International

The Russian Gymnastics Federation (RGF) said on its Telegram channel that it considers the Dutch authorities' refusal to issue visas to three Russian gymnasts a deliberate attempt to exclude top athletes from competing for medals and Olympic qualification spots at the World Championships.

2026-10-13T13:34+0000

2026-10-13T13:34+0000

2026-10-13T13:34+0000

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"The Russian Gymnastics Federation views the actions of the Dutch authorities as a deliberate attempt to eliminate the strongest gymnasts from contention for World Championship medals and Olympic qualification spots. This is direct discrimination against Russian athletes and a flagrant violation of the principle of equal conditions in Olympic qualification," the federation said in a statement.The Russian Gymnastics Federation added that it intends to appeal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Gymnastics, asking them to assess the situation and its impact on ensuring equal conditions for Olympic qualification.The federation said on Friday that its national team members were still without visas, with only two days to go before their scheduled departure for the World Championships in the Netherlands.Speaking to Sputnik on Tuesday, former senior national team coach Valentina Rodionenko revealed that Russian team leaders Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova had all been denied visas for the World Championships in Rotterdam.On May 17, the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (World Gymnastics) decided to allow Russian athletes to compete internationally under their national flag and anthem.In July, the organization clarified that exceptions could apply to tournaments approved before the May decision if local authorities imposed restrictions on athletes' status.In October, the World Gymnastics Executive Committee updated its participation rules for Russian athletes, reaffirming their right to full national representation at all competitions.

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