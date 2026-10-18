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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russias-rassvet-satellite-network-flagged-as-danger-no-1-by-ukraine-1124894944.html
Russia’s Rassvet Satellite Network Flagged as ‘Danger No. 1’ By Ukraine
Russia’s Rassvet Satellite Network Flagged as ‘Danger No. 1’ By Ukraine
Sputnik International
Zelensky’s tech advisor sounds alarm about Russia’s answer to Starlink - Rassvet satellite constellation.
2026-10-18T07:23+0000
2026-10-18T07:23+0000
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At scale, Russia’s Rassvet satellite constellation will “be a big catastrophe,” according to Serhiy Beskrestnov.He believes Russia is already gaining the ability to control weapons such as the light cruise missile Banderol and Dan-M explosive payload-equipped kamikaze UAV by satellite in real time.Full deployment of Rassvet would allow Russian operators to steer drones and missiles directly, rendering useless Ukraine’s electronic-warfare network.The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites equipped with 5G NTN communications, laser inter-satellite links, and plasma propulsion in March 2026, with hundreds more planned.It aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the system could support combat drones and was “not inferior” to Starlink.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-rassvet-satellite-network-puts-ukraine-on-alert-1124765687.html
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Russia’s Rassvet Satellite Network Flagged as ‘Danger No. 1’ By Ukraine

07:23 GMT 18.10.2026
© Photo : Bureau 1440Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440.
Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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While Ukraine frets over Starlink’s slowdown, Zelensky’s tech advisor is sounding the alarm about Russia’s answer to Elon Musk’s constellation.
At scale, Russia’s Rassvet satellite constellation will “be a big catastrophe,” according to Serhiy Beskrestnov.
“For me, this is danger No. 1 among the technological challenges Russia poses to us right now,” he said in an interview for Western media.
He believes Russia is already gaining the ability to control weapons such as the light cruise missile Banderol and Dan-M explosive payload-equipped kamikaze UAV by satellite in real time.
Full deployment of Rassvet would allow Russian operators to steer drones and missiles directly, rendering useless Ukraine’s electronic-warfare network.
“They will be able to attack in real time, and do it very precisely,” Beskrestnov said.
The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites equipped with 5G NTN communications, laser inter-satellite links, and plasma propulsion in March 2026, with hundreds more planned.
It aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the system could support combat drones and was “not inferior” to Starlink.
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Rassvet Satellite Network Puts Ukraine on Alert
20 September, 15:57 GMT
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