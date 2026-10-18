https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russias-rassvet-satellite-network-flagged-as-danger-no-1-by-ukraine-1124894944.html

Russia’s Rassvet Satellite Network Flagged as ‘Danger No. 1’ By Ukraine

Russia’s Rassvet Satellite Network Flagged as ‘Danger No. 1’ By Ukraine

Sputnik International

Zelensky’s tech advisor sounds alarm about Russia’s answer to Starlink - Rassvet satellite constellation.

2026-10-18T07:23+0000

2026-10-18T07:23+0000

2026-10-18T07:23+0000

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At scale, Russia’s Rassvet satellite constellation will “be a big catastrophe,” according to Serhiy Beskrestnov.He believes Russia is already gaining the ability to control weapons such as the light cruise missile Banderol and Dan-M explosive payload-equipped kamikaze UAV by satellite in real time.Full deployment of Rassvet would allow Russian operators to steer drones and missiles directly, rendering useless Ukraine’s electronic-warfare network.The Rassvet constellation launched its first 16 satellites equipped with 5G NTN communications, laser inter-satellite links, and plasma propulsion in March 2026, with hundreds more planned.It aims to deliver up to 1 Gbps speeds and low latency, creating a sovereign digital infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the system could support combat drones and was “not inferior” to Starlink.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260920/russian-rassvet-satellite-network-puts-ukraine-on-alert-1124765687.html

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