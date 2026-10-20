International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/maduros-kidnapping-unprecedented-western-gamble---lavrov-1124911742.html
Maduro's Kidnapping Unprecedented Western Gamble - Lavrov
Maduro's Kidnapping Unprecedented Western Gamble - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife was an unprecedented Western gamble, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T16:18+0000
2026-10-20T16:18+0000
world
nicolas maduro
sergey lavrov
donald trump
russia
venezuela
venezuelan
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/01/1124229620_0:44:632:400_1920x0_80_0_0_c565104d25305f1a1f9e50bb041cff9f.png
"The West will never again be the main player calling the tune. It is resorting to all sorts of extreme measures, embarking on unprecedented gamble. Just look at the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife," Lavrov said at a meeting with university graduates being accepted into the diplomatic service for the first time. Russia promotes equal dialogue and balance of interests in global politics, Lavrov said, adding that Russia's meetings with partners refute claims of international isolation of the country.On January 3, the US attacked Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-strongly-condemns-seizure-of-maduro---shoigu-1124198974.html
russia
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/01/1124229620_20:0:612:444_1920x0_80_0_0_12c1dd8237126642f6828e2be99515c7.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicolas maduro, sergey lavrov, donald trump, russia, venezuela, venezuelan, us
nicolas maduro, sergey lavrov, donald trump, russia, venezuela, venezuelan, us

Maduro's Kidnapping Unprecedented Western Gamble - Lavrov

16:18 GMT 20.10.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald TrumpVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his kidnapping by US forces. Social media photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© Photo : Truth Social/Donald Trump
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife was an unprecedented Western gamble, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The West will never again be the main player calling the tune. It is resorting to all sorts of extreme measures, embarking on unprecedented gamble. Just look at the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife," Lavrov said at a meeting with university graduates being accepted into the diplomatic service for the first time.
Russia promotes equal dialogue and balance of interests in global politics, Lavrov said, adding that Russia's meetings with partners refute claims of international isolation of the country.
On January 3, the US attacked Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2026
World
Russia Strongly Condemns Seizure of Maduro - Shoigu
27 May, 14:18 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала