https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/maduros-kidnapping-unprecedented-western-gamble---lavrov-1124911742.html

Maduro's Kidnapping Unprecedented Western Gamble - Lavrov

Maduro's Kidnapping Unprecedented Western Gamble - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife was an unprecedented Western gamble, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T16:18+0000

2026-10-20T16:18+0000

2026-10-20T16:18+0000

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"The West will never again be the main player calling the tune. It is resorting to all sorts of extreme measures, embarking on unprecedented gamble. Just look at the kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife," Lavrov said at a meeting with university graduates being accepted into the diplomatic service for the first time. Russia promotes equal dialogue and balance of interests in global politics, Lavrov said, adding that Russia's meetings with partners refute claims of international isolation of the country.On January 3, the US attacked Venezuela to capture Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The presidential couple was taken to New York. US President Donald Trump said Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in narco-terrorism and posing a threat, including to the US. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260527/russia-strongly-condemns-seizure-of-maduro---shoigu-1124198974.html

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