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Rubio Notes Serious Tension in Relations Between United States, Ukraine
Rubio Notes Serious Tension in Relations Between United States, Ukraine
Sputnik International
There is serious tension in relations between the United States and Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T11:01+0000
2026-10-20T11:01+0000
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There is no doubt, and that is why we got that call," Rubio told reporters when asked if there is some serious tensions between the states. US President Donald Trump is annoyed by Ukraine's position on the conflict settlement, the secretary added.The United States continues to try to achieve a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Rubio said.
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Rubio Notes Serious Tension in Relations Between United States, Ukraine

11:01 GMT 20.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is serious tension in relations between the United States and Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
There is no doubt, and that is why we got that call," Rubio told reporters when asked if there is some serious tensions between the states.
US President Donald Trump is annoyed by Ukraine's position on the conflict settlement, the secretary added.
"The president is frustrated... He is certainly angry and frustrated by the lack of progress in these negotiations after devoting nearly two years to them," Rubio told reporters, commenting on US-Ukraine relations in the context of efforts to reach a peace settlement.
The United States continues to try to achieve a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Rubio said.
"And we are trying to do the best we can to sort of bring both parties to a place where this war can end in a negotiated way," Rubio told reporters.
In this photo made with a long exposure, a string of SpaceX StarLink satellites passes over an old stone house near Florence, Kan., on Thursday, May 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2026
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