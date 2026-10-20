https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/rubio-notes-serious-tension-in-relations-between-united-states-ukraine-1124908548.html

Rubio Notes Serious Tension in Relations Between United States, Ukraine

Rubio Notes Serious Tension in Relations Between United States, Ukraine

Sputnik International

There is serious tension in relations between the United States and Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T11:01+0000

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2026-10-20T11:01+0000

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There is no doubt, and that is why we got that call," Rubio told reporters when asked if there is some serious tensions between the states. US President Donald Trump is annoyed by Ukraine's position on the conflict settlement, the secretary added.The United States continues to try to achieve a negotiated settlement in Ukraine, Rubio said.

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