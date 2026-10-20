https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/uk-to-send-typhoon-fighter-jets-to-support-saudi-arabia---defense-ministry-1124909987.html
UK to Send Typhoon Fighter Jets to Support Saudi Arabia - Defense Ministry
UK to Send Typhoon Fighter Jets to Support Saudi Arabia - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
The United Kingdom will send Typhoon fighter jets to support Saudi Arabia amid the current escalation with Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T13:06+0000
2026-10-20T13:06+0000
2026-10-20T13:06+0000
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"The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets," the statement read. The fighter jets will be used only for defensive missions and will not carry out strikes against the Houthis, the ministry said. The UK will also send military advisers to Saudi Arabia, along with an Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft to move military equipment within the country, the ministry also said. Furthermore, the UK military will expand its in-flight refueling support for Saudi aircraft, it added. Military actions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August after a four-year lull, after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in response to the shelling of Sanaa airport by the Yemeni army, which is supported by Riyadh.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/irans-araghchi-says-discussed-conflict-between-houthis-riyadh-with-saudi-counterpart-1124869541.html
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UK to Send Typhoon Fighter Jets to Support Saudi Arabia - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will send Typhoon fighter jets to support Saudi Arabia amid the current escalation with Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, the UK Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets," the statement read.
The fighter jets will be used only for defensive missions and will not carry out strikes against the Houthis, the ministry said.
The UK will also send military advisers to Saudi Arabia
, along with an Airbus A400M Atlas transport aircraft to move military equipment within the country, the ministry also said. Furthermore, the UK military will expand its in-flight refueling support for Saudi aircraft, it added.
Military actions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August after a four-year lull, after the Houthis began attacking
Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in response to the shelling of Sanaa airport by the Yemeni army, which is supported by Riyadh.