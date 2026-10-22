https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/russia-not-preparing-for-any-war-with-europe--europeans-dont-want-to-fight-russia-putin-1124925698.html

Russia Not Preparing for Any War With Europe, Europeans Don't Want to Fight Russia: Putin

Russia Not Preparing for Any War With Europe, Europeans Don't Want to Fight Russia: Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is "not preparing for any war with Europe," and "if you look at the political processes taking place in Europe, it's obvious that the peoples of Europe don't want to fight Russia," President Vladimir Putin told Russian media on Thursday.

2026-10-22T18:45+0000

2026-10-22T18:45+0000

2026-10-22T19:07+0000

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Western leaders talk about a "Russian threat" and about preparing for a direct conflict, but hopefully it has become clear that inflicting a defeat on Russia is not possible, Putin said in an television interview with Russian media."It has become obvious to everyone that defeating Russia on the battlefield is impossible, and inflicting a strategic defeat on it is unrealistic," he said.European politicians' talk of preparations for war against Russia "is some kind of political schizophrenia," according to the Russian leader.Ukraine NegotiationsCommenting on the situation surrounding Ukraine, and Volodymyr Zelensky's new declaration that he's ready to make territorial concessions to freeze the conflict, Putin said that his "attitude toward this matter is that this is not their territory; it is historically Russian territory.""The people living in these territories voted, firstly, for independence, and secondly, for reunification with the Russian Federation. So talking about territorial losses seems inappropriate to me," Putin said.Putin cited figures indicating that over 300,000 criminal cases for desertion have been opened in Ukraine, and estimated that the actual number may be 500,000 or "even higher," indicating that Ukrainians are tired of the conflict.As for the potential for diplomatic negotiations, Putin confirmed that "yes, we agreed that we are ready to resume our trilateral contacts.""We don't want to fight with Ukraine, but if today's Ukrainian leadership wants to fight, let them fight," he said."I think we can reach an agreement. We agree with this. But if someone wants it to be different, fine, it will be different. In any case, we will accomplish our tasks, and all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved," Putin said.

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