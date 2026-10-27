https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/gecf-countries-advocate-for-use-of-full-range-of-technologies-in-gas-industry--declaration-1124955450.html

GECF Countries Advocate for Use of Full Range of Technologies in Gas industry- Declaration

GECF Countries Advocate for Use of Full Range of Technologies in Gas industry- Declaration

Sputnik International

Participants of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) have called for the implementation of a full range of modern technologies, including AI, in the gas industry, according to a joint declaration published on Tuesday.

2026-10-27T15:34+0000

2026-10-27T15:34+0000

2026-10-27T15:34+0000

world

moscow

gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

gas

gas pipeline

liquefied natural gas (lng)

russia

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"We ... have gathered ... to call ... for the strategic implementation of a full range of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the gas industry to improve operational efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and reduce production costs," the declaration said. GECF countries are committed to deepening scientific and technical cooperation through information exchange, innovation, and technology transfer, the declaration added.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum countries want to create mechanisms to respond to crisis situations in the gas market, according to a joint declaration.The text of the Moscow Declaration of the eighth summit of heads of State and Government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum has been published on the Kremlin's website.The GECF countries express concern about the negative impact of the situation in the Middle East on stability of the global gas market and call for ensuring fair pricing of natural gas through long-term contracts."Recognizing... The commitment of the GECF member countries to develop their national resource base in order to strengthen their role as reliable suppliers of natural gas to meet the growing demand for energy," the document said.The GECF countries also intend to strengthen cooperation in ensuring uninterrupted gas supplies and protecting critical infrastructure, the declaration said.The Gas Exporting Countries Forum countries intend to promote strategic partnerships with other countries to support efforts to expand gas use, according to a joint declaration.The text of the Moscow Declaration of the eighth summit of heads of State and Government of the participating countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum has been published on the Kremlin's website."We declare our common determination... Promote effective dialogue and strategic partnership with traditional and new gas-consuming countries and regional organizations in order to support their efforts to expand gas use, make policy decisions favorable to the gas industry, develop master plans for the development of the gas industry, create critical infrastructure, and build knowledge and capacity," the document read.The GECF countries recognize the key role of natural gas in promoting sustainable development in all its components, the declaration said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/iran-ready-to-implement-investment-initiatives-under-auspices-of-gecf---president-1124950032.html

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moscow, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), gas, gas pipeline, liquefied natural gas (lng), russia