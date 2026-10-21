https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-to-review-witkoffs-offers-after-us-envoys-talks-with-zelensky--europeans--kremlin-1124918146.html

Putin to Review Witkoff's Offers After US Envoy’s Talks With Zelensky & Europeans – Kremlin

Putin to Review Witkoff's Offers After US Envoy’s Talks With Zelensky & Europeans – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will review proposals brought to St. Petersburg by US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff following his talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and European officials.

2026-10-21T10:39+0000

2026-10-21T10:39+0000

2026-10-21T10:39+0000

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dmitry peskov

steve witkoff

vladimir putin

oslo

ukraine

kremlin

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xi jinping

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"We understand that Witkoff has brought some proposals, particularly in light of his meeting in Oslo with Zelensky and representatives of European countries. Of course, these proposals will be studied and assessed by the president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media.The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff will be serious and lengthy, Dmitry Peskov noted."I am confident that this will be a serious and lengthy discussion. We will see what the results will be," Peskov said.The situation on the ground for Ukraine is deteriorating every day, Dmitry Peskov said.US President Donald Trump is sincere and consistent in his efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, and American negotiators are following this approach, Peskov said."We can see that President Trump is quite sincere and consistent in his desire to facilitate a peaceful settlement and put everything on the path toward peace. And, of course, his negotiators are following this general course," Peskov said.Peskov said he could not yet confirm whether another round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff would take place after Witkoff returns to Oslo from St. Petersburg.The Kremlin spokesman noted that the US envoy's work on resolving the Ukrainian conflict involves shuttle diplomacy."I don't know yet. Let's wait for the results of the talks here," Peskov said when asked about the possibility of another round of negotiations with Witkoff following his return to Oslo.Russian and US intelligence agencies maintain regular contacts regarding prisoner exchanges, Peskov also said.On Wednesday, Putin is holding talks with Witkoff at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg. A trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump is possible, Dmitry Peskov said."Such a meeting is possible. All three sides understand that it would be good to meet, and all three have expressed a hypothetical willingness to do so. However, there is no clearly defined agenda yet, and it still needs to be worked out," Peskov said when asked about the possibility of a trilateral summit.The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the United States would like to discuss nuclear disarmament, while China is not interested in doing so.Peskov cautioned against prematurely describing a potential summit as a "new Yalta," but expressed confidence that such a meeting would attract worldwide attention.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/peskov-says-russia-us-china-acknowledge-hypothetical-possibility-of-trilateral-meeting-1124899710.html

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dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, oslo, ukraine, kremlin, us, russia, xi jinping, china, trilateral summit