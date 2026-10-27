https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-hammers-kiev-drone-plant-producing-long--and-medium-range-uavs--mod-1124945765.html
Russia Hammers Kiev Drone Plant Producing Long- and Medium-Range UAVs — MoD
Russia Hammers Kiev Drone Plant Producing Long- and Medium-Range UAVs — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces struck an industrial facility in Kiev that manufactures and stores long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T06:59+0000
2026-10-27T06:59+0000
2026-10-27T06:59+0000
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The strike in Kiev hit "an industrial facility involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian military also struck a workshop in Kiev where long- and medium-range fixed-wing drones were being assembled, the ministry said. Moreover, the strike also hit drone assembly workshop in Kiev, where long- and medium-range UAVs, specifically the FP-1 and FP-2 models from the company Fire Point, are manufactured and stored, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering supplies to the Ukrainian military at the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.In addition, the Russian forces struck a transshipment and customs terminal belonging to the Regional Logistics Center company in the Kharkov region, which was used to store cargo for the Ukrainian military, the statement added.The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range cruise missiles and drones, the ministry said."Last night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike using ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and UAVs of long- and medium-range," the ministry said in a statement.The strike also hit transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, the ministry added.In addition, a logistics center in the Kharkov region, as well as naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian military, were struck, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-industrial-complex-and-drone-storage-facility-1124937396.html
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russian defense ministry, kiev, russia, kharkov, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
russian defense ministry, kiev, russia, kharkov, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russia Hammers Kiev Drone Plant Producing Long- and Medium-Range UAVs — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck an industrial facility in Kiev that manufactures and stores long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The strike in Kiev hit "an industrial facility involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military also struck
a workshop in Kiev where long- and medium-range fixed-wing drones were being assembled, the ministry said.
In addition, the "South road-and-rail bridge in Kiev, which is used for the transit of military cargo via road and rail transport," was hit, the statement added.
Moreover, the strike also hit drone assembly workshop in Kiev, where long- and medium-range UAVs, specifically the FP-1 and FP-2 models from the company Fire Point, are manufactured and stored, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces struck a dry-cargo ship that was delivering supplies to the Ukrainian military at the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"While in transit at sea, a dry-cargo vessel was struck; it had been transporting supplies intended for the Ukrainian armed forces to the port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, the Russian forces struck a transshipment and customs terminal belonging to the Regional Logistics Center company in the Kharkov region, which was used to store cargo for the Ukrainian military, the statement added.
The Russian armed forces struck
Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production and storage of long- and medium-range cruise missiles and drones, the ministry said.
"Last night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike using ground-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities involved in the production and storage of cruise missiles and UAVs of long- and medium-range," the ministry said in a statement.
The strike also hit transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, the ministry added.
In addition, a logistics center in the Kharkov region, as well as naval vessels used to support the Ukrainian military, were struck, the statement read.