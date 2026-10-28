LIVE UPDATES: Russia-Africa Summit Day One

The summit's program will begin on October 28 at 1:00 p.m. with a plenary session of the Third Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum at Moscow's Gostiny Dvor exhibition center.
Around 4,000 Russian and African entrepreneurs from various sectors have been invited to attend. The forum's program features more than 40 events organized into four thematic areas.
The Russia–Africa Summit is the largest and most significant event in relations between Russia and African countries. It aims to bring mutually beneficial partnerships to a new level, addressing the challenges of the 21st century.
The summit also seeks to strengthen comprehensive, equal cooperation between Russia and African nations across politics, security, economics, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian affairs.
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