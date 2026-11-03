International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/democrat-win-unlikely-to-sway-india-ties-but-could-spur-more-active-us-foreign-policy-1124998018.html
Democrat Win Unlikely to Sway India Ties, but Could Spur More Active US Foreign Policy
Democrat Win Unlikely to Sway India Ties, but Could Spur More Active US Foreign Policy
Sputnik International
A potential Democratic victory would do little to change US strategic priorities toward India, Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst and founder president of The Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik.
2026-11-03T14:40+0000
2026-11-03T14:40+0000
analysis
opinion
us
donald trump
china
moscow
russia
democrats
congress
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107803/18/1078031832_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9dd788a58027eb89a3999b4033dc41.jpg
“Both parties see India as central to balancing China, and the Quad and defense and technology cooperation enjoy bipartisan support,” he says, adding, however, that there are three areas where challenges could arise.Sachdev suggests that the Trump administration will continue to maintain an active foreign policy:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261103/democrats-midterm-gains-may-generate-bad-compromise-on-middle-east---expert-1124997076.html
china
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/107803/18/1078031832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b58f1a08b28e271cc69c401655b6fac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
opinion, us, donald trump, china, moscow, russia, democrats, congress
opinion, us, donald trump, china, moscow, russia, democrats, congress

Democrat Win Unlikely to Sway India Ties, but Could Spur More Active US Foreign Policy

14:40 GMT 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael WykePresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
A potential Democratic victory would do little to change US strategic priorities toward India, Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst and founder president of The Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik.
“Both parties see India as central to balancing China, and the Quad and defense and technology cooperation enjoy bipartisan support,” he says, adding, however, that there are three areas where challenges could arise.
1.
Any tariff concessions under the India-US trade deal would require congressional approval. A Democratic-controlled House could delay the agreement or seek to tack on additional conditions, potentially reopening negotiations on a deal that is nearing finalization
2.
Democrats could use human rights to put pressure on India. If they gain control of the House, they could bring these issues to the fore through congressional hearings
3.
Democrats are tougher on Moscow, which means more pressure over India’s defense ties with Russia and energy purchases. But the key decisions will rest with US President Donald Trump and his administration.
Sachdev suggests that the Trump administration will continue to maintain an active foreign policy:

“I expect that US President Donald Trump will become more active abroad after this midterm election, not less. If Republicans hold Congress, he will read it as an endorsement and push harder on tariffs, deals and pressure diplomacy. If Democrats win, he will be blocked at home and will turn abroad, where he can still act without Congress.”

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona's Electoral College votes in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
Analysis
Democrats' Midterm Gains May Generate ‘Bad Compromise’ on Middle East - Expert
13:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала