Democrat Win Unlikely to Sway India Ties, but Could Spur More Active US Foreign Policy
© AP Photo / Michael WykePresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Howdy Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at NRG Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Houston
© AP Photo / Michael Wyke
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A potential Democratic victory would do little to change US strategic priorities toward India, Robinder Sachdev, geopolitical and economic diplomacy analyst and founder president of The Imagindia Institute, tells Sputnik.
“Both parties see India as central to balancing China, and the Quad and defense and technology cooperation enjoy bipartisan support,” he says, adding, however, that there are three areas where challenges could arise.
1.Any tariff concessions under the India-US trade deal would require congressional approval. A Democratic-controlled House could delay the agreement or seek to tack on additional conditions, potentially reopening negotiations on a deal that is nearing finalization
2.Democrats could use human rights to put pressure on India. If they gain control of the House, they could bring these issues to the fore through congressional hearings
3.Democrats are tougher on Moscow, which means more pressure over India’s defense ties with Russia and energy purchases. But the key decisions will rest with US President Donald Trump and his administration.
Sachdev suggests that the Trump administration will continue to maintain an active foreign policy:
“I expect that US President Donald Trump will become more active abroad after this midterm election, not less. If Republicans hold Congress, he will read it as an endorsement and push harder on tariffs, deals and pressure diplomacy. If Democrats win, he will be blocked at home and will turn abroad, where he can still act without Congress.”