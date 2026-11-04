https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/western-attempts-to-divide-russia-enter-new-phase-of-information-warfare-1125006915.html
Western Attempts to Divide Russia Enter New Phase of Information Warfare
Western Attempts to Divide Russia Enter New Phase of Information Warfare
Sputnik International
Western efforts to weaken and fragment Russia has taken on new forms, with information and technological warfare increasingly replacing direct confrontation, according to international affairs analysts who also criticize Europe's growing dependence on NATO's anti-Russian policies.
2026-11-04T10:09+0000
2026-11-04T10:09+0000
2026-11-04T10:09+0000
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International relations researcher Pedro Martins of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro State University says modern technology has made efforts to undermine Russia less visible and harder to confront.Argentine analyst Christian Lamesa pointed to the historical bonds between Russia's peoples as a target of these efforts."For centuries, there have been efforts to divide Russia, to break it up, and to pit its peoples against one another - peoples who are brothers," he told Sputnik. Lamesa also cited "the use of Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia," despite the deep historical ties between the two peoples.Meanwhile, international affairs expert Nydia Egremy highlighted the consequences for Europe, which she described as "increasingly vulnerable and incapable of addressing its own internal problems." She contrasted Europe's difficulties with Russia's ability to secure strategic achievements, including energy-related agreements involving the United States.The assessments followed President Vladimir Putin's remarks at Tuesday's meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. Putin said external forces had repeatedly tried to divide Russian society and dismantle the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been fundamental to preserving the country, strengthening its sovereignty, and resisting external pressure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/west-acting-more-aggressively-as-russia-approaches-successful-end-of-operation---shoigu-1124987210.html
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Western Attempts to Divide Russia Enter New Phase of Information Warfare
Western efforts to weaken and fragment Russia has taken on new forms, with information and technological warfare increasingly replacing direct confrontation, according to international affairs analysts who also criticize Europe's growing dependence on NATO's anti-Russian policies.
International relations researcher Pedro Martins of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro State University says modern technology has made efforts to undermine Russia less visible and harder to confront.
"Throughout these past thousand years, there have been various episodes where attempts were made to fragment Russia. Today, this is carried out through the information sphere," Martins explained to Sputnik, describing it as a "low-cost, less explicit method" that is difficult to prove legally or politically.
Argentine analyst Christian Lamesa pointed to the historical bonds between Russia's peoples as a target of these efforts.
"For centuries, there have been efforts to divide Russia, to break it up, and to pit its peoples against one another - peoples who are brothers," he told Sputnik. Lamesa also cited "the use of Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia," despite the deep historical ties between the two peoples.
Meanwhile, international affairs expert Nydia Egremy highlighted the consequences for Europe, which she described as "increasingly vulnerable and incapable of addressing its own internal problems." She contrasted Europe's difficulties with Russia's ability to secure strategic achievements
, including energy-related agreements involving the United States.
The assessments followed President Vladimir Putin's remarks at Tuesday's meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. Putin said external forces had repeatedly tried to divide Russian society and dismantle the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been fundamental to preserving the country, strengthening its sovereignty, and resisting external pressure.