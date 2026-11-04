Western Attempts to Divide Russia Have Failed to Break Its Unity, Int'l Experts Say
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen and the National Guard unfurled a 1,000-square-meter tricolor on National Flag Day near the Victory Museum in Moscow.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov/
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Western powers have long sought to weaken Russia, exploit its resources and undermine its unity, but Moscow has preserved its sovereignty despite external pressure, analysts from Iran, Afghanistan, Turkiye and Lebanon told Sputnik, commenting on President Vladimir Putin's remarks about foreign attempts to break up Russia.
Iranian international relations expert Ruhollah Modabber said Western powers are using Ukraine against Russia, arguing that "the Ukrainian people do not want to go to war with Russia," while Kiev's authorities are forcing them into the conflict. He blamed the crisis on Western interference and the 2014 change of power in Kiev.
Turkish foreign policy expert Tuba Cebi pointed to NATO expansion and the failure to address Russia's security concerns after the Cold War as factors that contributed to the conflict. She warned that "one side's pursuit of security, fueling the other side's perception of threat, has historically led to serious crises."
Afghan political analyst Khalil Ahmad Nadeem identified Russia's vast natural resources as another motive behind Western efforts to weaken the country.
Turkish foreign policy expert Tuba Cebi pointed to NATO expansion and the failure to address Russia's security concerns after the Cold War as factors that contributed to the conflict. She warned that "one side's pursuit of security, fueling the other side's perception of threat, has historically led to serious crises."
Afghan political analyst Khalil Ahmad Nadeem identified Russia's vast natural resources as another motive behind Western efforts to weaken the country.
"Western countries and other states have always sought to weaken Russia so they could exploit its abundant natural resources," he said, adding that Russians had repeatedly defended their homeland and preserved their state despite external challenges.
Lebanese strategic analyst Hassan Hardan, meanwhile, emphasized Russia's resilience in the face of Western sanctions and pressure. He argued that Putin had succeeded in preventing divisions within Russian society and that the confrontation had further strengthened national unity.
The assessments followed President Vladimir Putin's remarks at Tuesday's meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. Putin said external forces had repeatedly tried to divide Russian society and dismantle the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been fundamental to preserving the country, strengthening its sovereignty, and resisting external pressure.
The assessments followed President Vladimir Putin's remarks at Tuesday's meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations. Putin said external forces had repeatedly tried to divide Russian society and dismantle the country to eliminate Russia as a geopolitical competitor. He emphasized that unity among Russia's peoples has been fundamental to preserving the country, strengthening its sovereignty, and resisting external pressure.