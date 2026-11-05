https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/democrats-can-try-to-cut-funding-for-iran-war-and-impeach-trump--ex-pentagon-officer-1125019506.html
Democrats Can Try to Cut Funding for Iran War and Impeach Trump – Ex-Pentagon Officer
Democrats Can Try to Cut Funding for Iran War and Impeach Trump – Ex-Pentagon Officer
Sputnik International
Democrats in the House and Senate are likely to interfere with US President Donald Trump's Iran strategy through War Powers Resolutions and other measures, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.
2026-11-05T13:01+0000
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"They can also defund the war," Pyne says. "They can investigate the war, and they have subpoena power. They're going to have the ability to impeach any member of his cabinet they want. They're going to impeach him again by a massive margin."Previously, the House and Senate, under Republican control, passed non-binding war resolutions opposing the war with Iran, but Trump ignored them. Now, Democrats could try to remove President Trump from office, paving the way for JD Vance to become the new president if 11–12 Republicans join them.However, it doesn't mean new strikes against Iran wouldn't happen, Pyne says.Congress is Likely to Impeach Pete Hegseth Soon, but Not Marco Rubio Democrats aren't seeking to impeach Secretary of State Marco Rubio because Rubio is a "deep state" neocon official in the Trump administration, the pundit explains.It's quite possible that Hegseth will be impeached by the current Congress, whose term will end in December, if Thomas Massie, a Republican representative, delivers on his promise to introduce articles of impeachment against the secretary of war."I think that there are the votes in the lame duck Congress for him to impeach Hegseth," the pundit notes.Democrats Face Two Major Obstacles to New Ukraine Arms Packages The Democrats will have the votes to pass large-scale Ukraine arms packages in the new 120th Congress, which will convene at noon on January 3, 2027, according to Pyne.But, first, "the fact is we just don't have a lot of arms to share with Ukraine," the pundit highlights.Second, Democrats could pressure Trump to provide more weapons to Ukraine, but he would veto any such proposal anyway, Pyne believes.
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us, opinion, donald trump, marco rubio, iran, ukraine, democrats, congress, senate, war powers resolution, peter hegseth
Democrats Can Try to Cut Funding for Iran War and Impeach Trump – Ex-Pentagon Officer
Democrats in the House and Senate are likely to interfere with US President Donald Trump's Iran strategy through War Powers Resolutions and other measures, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.
"They can also defund the war," Pyne says. "They can investigate the war, and they have subpoena power. They're going to have the ability to impeach any member of his cabinet they want. They're going to impeach him again by a massive margin."
Previously, the House and Senate, under Republican control, passed non-binding war resolutions opposing the war with Iran, but Trump ignored them. Now, Democrats could try to remove
President Trump from office, paving the way for JD Vance to become the new president if 11–12 Republicans join them.
However, it doesn't mean new strikes against Iran wouldn't happen, Pyne says.
Congress is Likely to Impeach Pete Hegseth Soon, but Not Marco Rubio
Democrats aren't seeking to impeach Secretary of State Marco Rubio because Rubio is a "deep state" neocon official in the Trump administration, the pundit explains.
"[But with regard to Pete Hegseth], Pete Hegseth is really on opposite sides of the Democrats on both the Iran war issue and the Ukraine war issue," Pyne says.
It's quite possible that Hegseth will be impeached by the current Congress, whose term will end in December, if Thomas Massie, a Republican representative, delivers on his promise to introduce articles of impeachment against the secretary of war.
"I think that there are the votes in the lame duck Congress for him to impeach Hegseth," the pundit notes.
Democrats Face Two Major Obstacles to New Ukraine Arms Packages
The Democrats will have the votes to pass large-scale Ukraine arms packages
in the new 120th Congress, which will convene at noon on January 3, 2027, according to Pyne.
But, first, "the fact is we just don't have a lot of arms to share with Ukraine," the pundit highlights.
"We pretty much gave them, [former US President Joe] Biden gave them everything that we had in terms of what we could afford to give up. And then [US President Donald] Trump used probably 50 to 80% of the rest of our long-range precision strike munitions in his failed war against Iran."
Second, Democrats could pressure Trump to provide more weapons to Ukraine, but he would veto any such proposal anyway, Pyne believes.