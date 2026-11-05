https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/democrats-can-try-to-cut-funding-for-iran-war-and-impeach-trump--ex-pentagon-officer-1125019506.html

Democrats Can Try to Cut Funding for Iran War and Impeach Trump – Ex-Pentagon Officer

Democrats Can Try to Cut Funding for Iran War and Impeach Trump – Ex-Pentagon Officer

Sputnik International

Democrats in the House and Senate are likely to interfere with US President Donald Trump's Iran strategy through War Powers Resolutions and other measures, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, tells Sputnik.

2026-11-05T13:01+0000

2026-11-05T13:01+0000

2026-11-05T13:01+0000

analysis

us

opinion

donald trump

marco rubio

iran

ukraine

democrats

congress

senate

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082064705_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_420191023a3c5e4ac4aa189b3a1ae40d.jpg

"They can also defund the war," Pyne says. "They can investigate the war, and they have subpoena power. They're going to have the ability to impeach any member of his cabinet they want. They're going to impeach him again by a massive margin."Previously, the House and Senate, under Republican control, passed non-binding war resolutions opposing the war with Iran, but Trump ignored them. Now, Democrats could try to remove President Trump from office, paving the way for JD Vance to become the new president if 11–12 Republicans join them.However, it doesn't mean new strikes against Iran wouldn't happen, Pyne says.Congress is Likely to Impeach Pete Hegseth Soon, but Not Marco Rubio Democrats aren't seeking to impeach Secretary of State Marco Rubio because Rubio is a "deep state" neocon official in the Trump administration, the pundit explains.It's quite possible that Hegseth will be impeached by the current Congress, whose term will end in December, if Thomas Massie, a Republican representative, delivers on his promise to introduce articles of impeachment against the secretary of war."I think that there are the votes in the lame duck Congress for him to impeach Hegseth," the pundit notes.Democrats Face Two Major Obstacles to New Ukraine Arms Packages The Democrats will have the votes to pass large-scale Ukraine arms packages in the new 120th Congress, which will convene at noon on January 3, 2027, according to Pyne.But, first, "the fact is we just don't have a lot of arms to share with Ukraine," the pundit highlights.Second, Democrats could pressure Trump to provide more weapons to Ukraine, but he would veto any such proposal anyway, Pyne believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/midterms-were-vote-of-no-confidence-in-gop-but-iran-has-no-illusions-about-democrats---marandi-1125018194.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/republican-midterm-defeat-could-reshape-us-political-landscape--analyst--1125016578.html

iran

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, opinion, donald trump, marco rubio, iran, ukraine, democrats, congress, senate, war powers resolution, peter hegseth