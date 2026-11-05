https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-goals-in-ukraine-will-be-met-militarily-or-peacefully---kremlin-1125017265.html
Russia's Goals in Ukraine Will Be Met, Militarily or Peacefully - Kremlin
Russia's Goals in Ukraine Will Be Met, Militarily or Peacefully - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia's interests in the situation around Ukraine will be secured either militarily or peacefully if there is someone in Kiev who shows political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-11-05T10:18+0000
2026-11-05T10:18+0000
2026-11-05T10:18+0000
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"Russia's interests will be secured either by military means, through the continuation of the special military operation, or by peaceful means, if someone in Kiev demonstrates political will and takes political responsibility," Peskov told reporters.All issues related to visas and logistics for the participation of Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova in a meeting with US First Lady Melania Trump have been resolved, Peskov said.There are no specific plans for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yet, but they could be organized promptly, Dmitry Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Erdogan stated his intention to hold talks with Putin in the near future to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and to present to the Russian side the results of the conversation that took place in Turkiye with Vladimir Zelensky."No, there are no specific plans for these contacts yet, but if necessary, they can be organized quite quickly," Peskov told reporters.Preparations for the annual Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin are underway, it will take place before the end of the year, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russian diesel fuel will find buyers within the framework of the agreements between Russia and the United States, Peskov said."You know that the shipments have been carried out. These are commercial shipments, so, naturally, the details here cannot be made public. All the diesel will find buyers," Peskov told reporters, answering the question of whether the supplies are continuing within the framework of the previously reached agreements between Russia and the United States.Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump reached an agreement on October 9 to supply Russian diesel fuel to the global market.Donald Trump will continue his foreign policy after the midterm elections, and the rest is an internal matter of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/russia-hopes-that-trump-will-continue-his-peacekeeping-efforts---kremlin-1125011816.html
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russia, dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, donald trump, ukraine, vladimir, us, diesel, diesel fuel
Russia's Goals in Ukraine Will Be Met, Militarily or Peacefully - Kremlin
Russia's interests in the situation around Ukraine will be secured either militarily or peacefully if there is someone in Kiev who shows political will, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Russia's interests will be secured either by military means, through the continuation of the special military operation, or by peaceful means, if someone in Kiev demonstrates political will and takes political responsibility," Peskov told reporters.
All issues related to visas and logistics for the participation of Russian special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova in a meeting with US First Lady Melania Trump have been resolved, Peskov said.
"Yes, the Russian side will indeed be represented by Lantratova and Dmitriev," Peskov told reporters when asked if the issue of visas and logistics had been resolved.
There are no specific plans for contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
yet, but they could be organized promptly, Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Erdogan stated his intention to hold talks with Putin in the near future to discuss the Ukrainian conflict and to present to the Russian side the results of the conversation that took place in Turkiye with Vladimir Zelensky.
"No, there are no specific plans for these contacts yet, but if necessary, they can be organized quite quickly," Peskov told reporters.
Preparations for the annual Q&A session of Russian President Vladimir Putin are underway, it will take place before the end of the year, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"As you know, preparations are underway for a direct line that will take place before the end of this year," Peskov told reporters.
Russian diesel fuel
will find buyers within the framework of the agreements between Russia and the United States, Peskov said.
"You know that the shipments have been carried out. These are commercial shipments, so, naturally, the details here cannot be made public. All the diesel will find buyers," Peskov told reporters, answering the question of whether the supplies are continuing within the framework of the previously reached agreements between Russia and the United States.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump reached an agreement on October 9 to supply Russian diesel fuel to the global market.
Donald Trump will continue his foreign policy after the midterm elections, and the rest is an internal matter of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"President Trump will continue to exercise his presidential powers, and President Trump will continue to pursue his foreign policy. Everything else, in our view, is an internal matter of the United States," Peskov told reporters.