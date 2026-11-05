International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/republican-midterm-defeat-could-reshape-us-political-landscape--analyst--1125016578.html
GOP’s Crushing Midterm Loss Could Reshape US Political Landscape – Analyst
GOP’s Crushing Midterm Loss Could Reshape US Political Landscape – Analyst
Sputnik International
The Republicans suffered one of their worst defeats in decades, driven by the US administration's catastrophic decision to unleash aggression against Iran, Russian political analyst tells Sputnik.
2026-11-05T10:01+0000
2026-11-05T10:04+0000
analysis
us
us midterms 2026
election
iran
donald trump
war
ukraine
conflict
aggression
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120076763_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2010c8ffad8ad002825827d1b5587bba.jpg
He warns that the GOP's midterm fiasco will have serious political blowback, chiefly by weakening Trump's standing at home and abroad.Domestically, the US is certainly in for an extremely fierce political struggle, Suslov cautions.Suslov suggests that US foreign policy as a whole will not change, though the Democrats will most likely try to throw a wrench in the works by passing bills to tie Trump's hands.When it comes to the Ukraine conflict, the GOP’s painful midterm rout will have far-reaching implications, the expert points out.That leaves Russia with no incentive to make concessions on Ukraine in exchange for future US economic cooperation — now appearing to be an increasingly remote prospect, Suslov concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261104/midterms-may-rewrite-trumps-final-two-years-in-office--experts-1125009267.html
iran
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/08/1120076763_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb69279be322b9cf993236a3743cc46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us midterms 2026, election, iran, donald trump, war, ukraine, conflict, aggression
us, us midterms 2026, election, iran, donald trump, war, ukraine, conflict, aggression

GOP’s Crushing Midterm Loss Could Reshape US Political Landscape – Analyst

10:01 GMT 05.11.2026 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 05.11.2026)
© AP Photo / John FroschauerA "voter" flag waves in the wind near a ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office on Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash.
A voter flag waves in the wind near a ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office on Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
© AP Photo / John Froschauer
Subscribe
The Republicans suffered one of their worst defeats in decades, driven by the US administration's catastrophic decision to unleash aggression against Iran, says Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia's Higher School of Economics, speaking to Sputnik.
He warns that the GOP's midterm fiasco will have serious political blowback, chiefly by weakening Trump's standing at home and abroad.
Domestically, the US is certainly in for an extremely fierce political struggle, Suslov cautions.
The US could be plunged into a series of never-ending government shutdowns, especially next year
A budget crisis could blow up as investigators launch probes into every corner of GOP activity
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will “undoubtedly face impeachment proceedings,” and his future remains uncertain
Suslov suggests that US foreign policy as a whole will not change, though the Democrats will most likely try to throw a wrench in the works by passing bills to tie Trump's hands.
When it comes to the Ukraine conflict, the GOP’s painful midterm rout will have far-reaching implications, the expert points out.
Ukraine and Europe will now see Trump as "a lame duck," and Zelensky will undoubtedly grow ever more insolent, relying on Democrat backing
Trump's ability to apply coercive measures on Ukraine will be far more limited
For Russia, a Democrat win spells rapidly fading hopes for better ties with the US once the Ukraine conflict ends — and a growing threat of fresh sanctions
That leaves Russia with no incentive to make concessions on Ukraine in exchange for future US economic cooperation — now appearing to be an increasingly remote prospect, Suslov concludes.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2026
Analysis
Midterms May Rewrite Trump's Final Two Years in Office – Experts
Yesterday, 14:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала