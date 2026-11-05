GOP’s Crushing Midterm Loss Could Reshape US Political Landscape – Analyst
10:01 GMT 05.11.2026 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 05.11.2026)
© AP Photo / John FroschauerA "voter" flag waves in the wind near a ballot drop box outside of the Mason County auditors office on Oct. 13, 2022, in Shelton, Wash.
© AP Photo / John Froschauer
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The Republicans suffered one of their worst defeats in decades, driven by the US administration's catastrophic decision to unleash aggression against Iran, says Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for European and International Studies at Russia's Higher School of Economics, speaking to Sputnik.
He warns that the GOP's midterm fiasco will have serious political blowback, chiefly by weakening Trump's standing at home and abroad.
Domestically, the US is certainly in for an extremely fierce political struggle, Suslov cautions.
The US could be plunged into a series of never-ending government shutdowns, especially next year
A budget crisis could blow up as investigators launch probes into every corner of GOP activity
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will “undoubtedly face impeachment proceedings,” and his future remains uncertain
Suslov suggests that US foreign policy as a whole will not change, though the Democrats will most likely try to throw a wrench in the works by passing bills to tie Trump's hands.
When it comes to the Ukraine conflict, the GOP’s painful midterm rout will have far-reaching implications, the expert points out.
Ukraine and Europe will now see Trump as "a lame duck," and Zelensky will undoubtedly grow ever more insolent, relying on Democrat backing
Trump's ability to apply coercive measures on Ukraine will be far more limited
For Russia, a Democrat win spells rapidly fading hopes for better ties with the US once the Ukraine conflict ends — and a growing threat of fresh sanctions
That leaves Russia with no incentive to make concessions on Ukraine in exchange for future US economic cooperation — now appearing to be an increasingly remote prospect, Suslov concludes.
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