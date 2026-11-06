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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261106/how-russias-use-of-aerial-bombs-in-the-sumy-region-exposes-major-gaps-in-ukraines-air-defenses-1125025929.html
How Russia’s Use of Aerial Bombs in the Sumy Region Exposes Major Gaps in Ukraine’s Air Defenses
How Russia’s Use of Aerial Bombs in the Sumy Region Exposes Major Gaps in Ukraine’s Air Defenses
Sputnik International
The Russian forces’ hitting critical infrastructure in the Sumy region using a FAB-500 aerial bomb highlights the significant challenges facing Ukraine’s air defense systems, experts tell Sputnik.
2026-11-06T12:08+0000
2026-11-06T12:08+0000
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"To deploy a FAB-500 bomb, a Russian aircraft has to enter Ukrainian air defense engagement range, acquire its target, and release the bomb fitted with a glide-and-guidance module," explains retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk.The bomb's glide range is limited. So, given that the Russian aircraft accomplished the task, there appears to be no Ukrainian air defense coverage along these particular axes, according to the pundit.The facility struck by the Russian military in Sumy was a dual-use site that supplied power to workshops involved in the repair of military equipment, as well as the production and assembly of unmanned systems, the expert explains."As a result, the enemy is likely to face difficulties supplying these facilities and maintaining their operations," he says.Russian Aerospace Forces struck Ukrainian military positions and affiliated facilities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on November 6.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/western-air-defenses-in-ukraine-crumble-before-russian-drone-campaign-1124929561.html
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How Russia’s Use of Aerial Bombs in the Sumy Region Exposes Major Gaps in Ukraine’s Air Defenses

12:08 GMT 06.11.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankThe FAB-500 bombs are seen in the Russian special military operation zone. File photo
The FAB-500 bombs are seen in the Russian special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2026
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The Russian forces’ hitting critical infrastructure in the Sumy region using a FAB-500 aerial bomb highlights the significant challenges facing Ukraine’s air defense systems, experts tell Sputnik.
"To deploy a FAB-500 bomb, a Russian aircraft has to enter Ukrainian air defense engagement range, acquire its target, and release the bomb fitted with a glide-and-guidance module," explains retired Colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk.
The bomb's glide range is limited. So, given that the Russian aircraft accomplished the task, there appears to be no Ukrainian air defense coverage along these particular axes, according to the pundit.
“Furthermore, the FAB-500 is a relatively large [radar] target and travels considerably slower than a missile, making it easy [for air defense systems] to intercept,” echoes military expert Yan Gagin.
The facility struck by the Russian military in Sumy was a dual-use site that supplied power to workshops involved in the repair of military equipment, as well as the production and assembly of unmanned systems, the expert explains.
"As a result, the enemy is likely to face difficulties supplying these facilities and maintaining their operations," he says.
Russian Aerospace Forces struck Ukrainian military positions and affiliated facilities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye regions, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on November 6.
NASAMS - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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Western Air Defenses in Ukraine Crumble Before Russian Drone Campaign - Expert
23 October, 16:27 GMT
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