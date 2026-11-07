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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261107/europeans-have-no-business-at-negotiations-on-ukraine---mfa-spox-1125029673.html
Europeans Have No Business at Negotiations on Ukraine - MFA Spox
Europeans Have No Business at Negotiations on Ukraine - MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Europeans have no place at the negotiating table on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
2026-11-07T14:31+0000
2026-11-07T14:31+0000
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"This once again confirms that Europeans have no place at the negotiating table," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.The West is unwilling to take Russia’s legitimate security concerns into account and continues to fuel an escalating spiral, Zakharova added.Her remarks came in response to the first military exercises conducted by the so-called "multinational force for Ukraine" as part of the "coalition of the willing."The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable to Russia, Zakharova said.Her remarks came in response to the first military exercises held by the so-called "multinational force Ukraine" as part of the "coalition of the willing."Any military units in Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, she added.France and the United Kingdom are seeking to maintain a foothold for confronting Russia by deploying "multinational forces" in Ukraine, Russian Zakharova said.The comment was issued in connection with the first military exercises of the so-called "multinational forces for Ukraine," conducted as part of a "coalition of the willing.""It is perfectly clear that the West remains unwilling to take into account Russia's legitimate security concerns and continues to fuel an escalating spiral. By deploying 'multinational forces' in Ukraine, London and Paris aim to preserve a foothold for confronting the Russian Federation and inflicting a military defeat upon our country," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.Plans to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia are doomed to fail, and all the goals and objectives set within the framework of the special military operation will be achieved, Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261105/russias-goals-in-ukraine-will-be-met-militarily-or-peacefully---kremlin-1125017265.html
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Europeans Have No Business at Negotiations on Ukraine - MFA Spox

14:31 GMT 07.11.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankРоссийские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России
Российские флаги, установленные в Москве ко Дню государственного флага России - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2026
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Europeans have no place at the negotiating table on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"This once again confirms that Europeans have no place at the negotiating table," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
The West is unwilling to take Russia’s legitimate security concerns into account and continues to fuel an escalating spiral, Zakharova added.
Her remarks came in response to the first military exercises conducted by the so-called "multinational force for Ukraine" as part of the "coalition of the willing."
The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable to Russia, Zakharova said.
Her remarks came in response to the first military exercises held by the so-called "multinational force Ukraine" as part of the "coalition of the willing."
"We once again confirm that the deployment of foreign armed contingents in Ukraine is categorically unacceptable, neither through the so-called coalition of the willing, nor under the auspices of any other associations.… The deployment will de facto mean military intervention and the deliberate projection of additional threats to Russia's security," Zakharova said in a statement.
Any military units in Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, she added.
France and the United Kingdom are seeking to maintain a foothold for confronting Russia by deploying "multinational forces" in Ukraine, Russian Zakharova said.
The comment was issued in connection with the first military exercises of the so-called "multinational forces for Ukraine," conducted as part of a "coalition of the willing."
"It is perfectly clear that the West remains unwilling to take into account Russia's legitimate security concerns and continues to fuel an escalating spiral. By deploying 'multinational forces' in Ukraine, London and Paris aim to preserve a foothold for confronting the Russian Federation and inflicting a military defeat upon our country," Zakharova said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.
Plans to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia are doomed to fail, and all the goals and objectives set within the framework of the special military operation will be achieved, Zakharova added.
"It should be understood that the responsibility for this escalation will rest entirely with those who keep concocting new military adventures against Russia, while unsuccessfully attempting to bring about a 'strategic defeat' of our country. These plans are not destined to succeed. All the goals and objectives established by the Russian leadership for the special military operation will be fulfilled," Zakharova said.
Moscow, Kremlin view - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2026
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Russia's Goals in Ukraine Will Be Met, Militarily or Peacefully - Kremlin
5 November, 10:18 GMT
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