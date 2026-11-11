https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/eu-edges-closer-to-confrontation-with-russia-by-undermining-ukraine-peace-efforts--expert-1125054281.html
EU Edges Closer to Confrontation With Russia by Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts – Expert
EU Edges Closer to Confrontation With Russia by Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts – Expert
Sputnik International
There is no point in negotiating with Europe, which has no independent positions of its own beyond those that are outright hostile to Russia, military expert Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik, commenting on the Abu-Dhabi trilateral talks.
2026-11-11T16:52+0000
2026-11-11T16:52+0000
2026-11-11T16:52+0000
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alexei leonkov
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"In 2021, when Russia put forward proposals on European security and broader international security, in which the US is a key player, Europe appeared capable of negotiating and certain hopes were pinned on it," he says.But over the course of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Europe became increasingly involved in the conflict and progressively lost its sovereignty. And now, "it is trying to save the Nazi regime in Ukraine," the pundit notes.In the long term, Europe will be subordinate to the US economically, militarily and financially. This is inevitable, as developments including the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Europe’s entanglement in the conflict in Ukraine and the crisis in the Persian Gulf have dealt a severe blow to the continent. In this situation, there is nothing to negotiate with Europe about, according to the expert.Europeans will not be able to sustain a high-intensity conflict over the long term and they lack the capacity to do so even in the short term, according to the military expert.Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, with discussions centered on key elements of a new continental security framework.
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opinion, alexei leonkov, russia, ukraine, persian gulf, european union (eu), nord stream, europe, us, abu dhabi
opinion, alexei leonkov, russia, ukraine, persian gulf, european union (eu), nord stream, europe, us, abu dhabi
EU Edges Closer to Confrontation With Russia by Undermining Ukraine Peace Efforts – Expert
There is no point in negotiating with Europe, which has no independent positions of its own beyond those that are outright hostile to Russia, military expert Alexey Leonkov tells Sputnik, commenting on the Abu-Dhabi trilateral talks.
"In 2021, when Russia put forward proposals on European security and broader international security, in which the US is a key player, Europe appeared capable of negotiating and certain hopes were pinned on it," he says.
But over the course of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Europe became increasingly involved in the conflict and progressively lost its sovereignty. And now, "it is trying to save the Nazi regime in Ukraine," the pundit notes.
In the long term, Europe will be subordinate to the US
economically, militarily and financially. This is inevitable, as developments including the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, Europe’s entanglement in the conflict in Ukraine and the crisis in the Persian Gulf have dealt a severe blow to the continent. In this situation, there is nothing to negotiate with Europe about, according to the expert.
"Europe’s steadily deepening crisis has led it to bet on military confrontation [with Russia] and militarization, a course it is now already losing," Leonkov says, referring to the EU's plans to gear up by 2030.
Europeans will not be able to sustain a high-intensity conflict over the long term and they lack the capacity to do so even in the short term, according to the military expert.
"The more they seek to derail the peace process or obstruct Russia’s efforts to achieve its objectives in the special military operation, the closer they come to a direct military confrontation with the Russian Federation," he concludes.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11, with discussions centered on key elements of a new continental security framework.