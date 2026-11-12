https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/cuban-icus-critically-low-on-drugs-equipment-amid-us-sanctions---medic-1125056864.html
Cuban ICUs Critically Low on Drugs, Equipment Amid US Sanctions - Medic
Cuban ICUs Critically Low on Drugs, Equipment Amid US Sanctions - Medic
Sputnik International
Intensive care units in Cuban hospitals are facing an acute shortage of antibiotics, medical supplies and equipment amid US sanctions, Frank Daniel Martos-Benitez, president of the Cuban Society of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, told Sputnik.
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"There is very little equipment available for monitoring patients with cardiovascular diseases, and the devices that are on hand are often faulty. The same is true for mechanical ventilators: many are outdated and perform poorly. A similar situation exists with hemodialysis equipment: there is a shortage of both the machines and the necessary consumables," Martos said. Intensive care patients rely on timely and appropriate treatment for survival. Yet, ICUs are grappling with a lack of both equipment and antibiotics. Maria Tellez spent several days in the ICU in Havana due to a kidney condition. She told Sputnik she had experienced the shortage of antibiotics at the facility first-hand. "I had to find and purchase the antibiotic I needed for my treatment myself, because the hospital didn't have it," she said, adding that the medical staff provided her with high-quality, professional care. Martos noted that while Cuba's Health Ministry has the funds to procure the necessary medicines, equipment and supplies, such purchases are hindered by US sanctions. Suppliers who have provided the Caribbean island with medical products are now refusing to cooperate, fearing potential retaliatory measures from the United States. In late October, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly that 70% of essential medicines were unavailable on the island. Approximately 100,000 people, including children, are awaiting postponed surgeries.
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Cuban ICUs Critically Low on Drugs, Equipment Amid US Sanctions - Medic
HAVANA (Sputnik) - Intensive care units in Cuban hospitals are facing an acute shortage of antibiotics, medical supplies and equipment amid US sanctions, Frank Daniel Martos-Benitez, president of the Cuban Society of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, told Sputnik.
"There is very little equipment available for monitoring patients with cardiovascular diseases, and the devices that are on hand are often faulty. The same is true for mechanical ventilators: many are outdated and perform poorly. A similar situation exists with hemodialysis equipment: there is a shortage of both the machines and the necessary consumables," Martos said.
Intensive care patients rely on timely and appropriate treatment for survival. Yet, ICUs are grappling with a lack of both equipment and antibiotics.
"Antibiotics are a major issue, in most cases, the drugs we have are unsuitable for treating the types of infections frequently encountered in intensive care units. This affects children, the elderly, and pregnant women, in fact, the entire population, since anyone could end up in a critical condition," he said.
Maria Tellez spent several days in the ICU in Havana due to a kidney condition. She told Sputnik she had experienced the shortage of antibiotics at the facility first-hand.
"I had to find and purchase the antibiotic I needed for my treatment myself, because the hospital didn't have it," she said, adding that the medical staff provided her with high-quality, professional care.
Martos noted that while Cuba's Health Ministry has the funds to procure the necessary medicines, equipment and supplies
, such purchases are hindered by US sanctions. Suppliers who have provided the Caribbean island with medical products are now refusing to cooperate, fearing potential retaliatory measures from the United States.
In late October, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly that 70% of essential medicines were unavailable on the island. Approximately 100,000 people, including children, are awaiting postponed surgeries.