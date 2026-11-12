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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putin-thanks-trump-for-facilitating-russia-ukraine-contacts-during-kremlin-meeting-1125060791.html
Putin Thanks Trump for Facilitating Russia-Ukraine Contacts During Kremlin Meeting
Putin Thanks Trump for Facilitating Russia-Ukraine Contacts During Kremlin Meeting
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was pleased to welcome US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.
2026-11-12T12:15+0000
2026-11-12T13:02+0000
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Putin asked them to convey his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for organizing contacts between Russia and Ukraine.He also noted progress on the humanitarian track and said it was important for him to hear the US envoys' assessment of the recent talks in Abu Dhabi.Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in resolving the humanitarian issue surrounding Alyoshki, asking that his gratitude be conveyed to her. During the talks, Putin noted progress on humanitarian issues related to Ukraine.Putin said Moscow was aware that Ukraine was raising the issue of so-called "gray zones" during discussions on a potential settlement. Putin stressed that Russia recognizes only the state border as the line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine.The Russian president proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka based on the experience of cooperation with Ukraine in Alyoshki, and suggested instructing the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons to work together on its implementation.Putin said Russia would need five days to clear mines from the area near Konstantinovka, adding that if Ukraine claims to control the city, it should ensure security on its side. According to the Russian president, hundreds of civilians remain in Konstantinovka, and Moscow is prepared to organize their evacuation. Putin noted that the previous humanitarian operation in Alyoshki would not have been possible without US President Donald Trump's support. He also proposed inviting foreign journalists, including US media representatives, to participate in the proposed humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka.He also stressed that Russia had never opposed or suspended dialogue with Europe.Putin said he hoped peace in Ukraine would be lasting and permanent, while reiterating that Russia considers the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine unacceptable, arguing that their presence would threaten Russia's national security and make them legitimate targets for Russian armed forces. He added that Russia would like the United States to work with European countries and encourage them to decide whether they want peace or continued confrontation.US President Donald Trump had proposed negotiations on a new security framework in Europe, but European countries had rejected the initiative, Putin said. He added that European leaders were aware of Moscow's position that deploying foreign troops in Ukraine was unacceptable to Russia, warning that such a move would mean the continuation of the war.US special envoy Steve Witkoff described the recent trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi as constructive, saying all delegations worked effectively and the discussions took place in a positive atmosphere.Witkoff said the upcoming prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev demonstrated progress toward a settlement. He also thanked Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky for his work in Abu Dhabi and his involvement in efforts to resolve the conflict since its beginning. The US envoy noted that European representatives were not present at the negotiating table in Abu Dhabi but had been kept informed about the trilateral contacts.Witkoff also said he would brief Volodymyr Zelensky on the outcome of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said he hoped the talks at the Kremlin would provide an opportunity to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine and identifying a path toward a settlement. The US is doing everything necessary to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, Steve Witkoff said during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.Kushner noted that European countries had expressed a desire to participate in negotiations and help bring the conflict to an end. He also said the US had begun discussions with European partners on establishing a future security architecture for the continent.Russian presidential aides Yuri Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, along with Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, are participating in Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Sputnik correspondent reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/topic-of-security-architecture-was-central-at-abu-dhabi-talks---medinsky-1125050532.html
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Putin Thanks Trump for Facilitating Russia-Ukraine Contacts During Kremlin Meeting

12:15 GMT 12.11.2026 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 12.11.2026)
© Alexander KazakovRussian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, Russian Presidential foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, left, and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, right, attend the talks with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was pleased to welcome US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow.
Putin asked them to convey his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for organizing contacts between Russia and Ukraine.
He also noted progress on the humanitarian track and said it was important for him to hear the US envoys' assessment of the recent talks in Abu Dhabi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her involvement in resolving the humanitarian issue surrounding Alyoshki, asking that his gratitude be conveyed to her. During the talks, Putin noted progress on humanitarian issues related to Ukraine.
Putin said Moscow was aware that Ukraine was raising the issue of so-called "gray zones" during discussions on a potential settlement. Putin stressed that Russia recognizes only the state border as the line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine.
"We know that the Ukrainian side is raising the issue of the so-called 'grey zones," Putin said.
The Russian president proposed organizing a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka based on the experience of cooperation with Ukraine in Alyoshki, and suggested instructing the Russian and Ukrainian ombudspersons to work together on its implementation.
Putin said Russia would need five days to clear mines from the area near Konstantinovka, adding that if Ukraine claims to control the city, it should ensure security on its side. According to the Russian president, hundreds of civilians remain in Konstantinovka, and Moscow is prepared to organize their evacuation. Putin noted that the previous humanitarian operation in Alyoshki would not have been possible without US President Donald Trump's support. He also proposed inviting foreign journalists, including US media representatives, to participate in the proposed humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka.
He also stressed that Russia had never opposed or suspended dialogue with Europe.
"And we have never interrupted [the dialogue with Europe], they interrupted the dialogue with Russia," Putin said.
Putin said he hoped peace in Ukraine would be lasting and permanent, while reiterating that Russia considers the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine unacceptable, arguing that their presence would threaten Russia's national security and make them legitimate targets for Russian armed forces. He added that Russia would like the United States to work with European countries and encourage them to decide whether they want peace or continued confrontation.
US President Donald Trump had proposed negotiations on a new security framework in Europe, but European countries had rejected the initiative, Putin said. He added that European leaders were aware of Moscow's position that deploying foreign troops in Ukraine was unacceptable to Russia, warning that such a move would mean the continuation of the war.
US special envoy Steve Witkoff described the recent trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi as constructive, saying all delegations worked effectively and the discussions took place in a positive atmosphere.
"First of all, thanks for having us, President Putin. This is an important meeting today," Witkoff said.
Witkoff said the upcoming prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev demonstrated progress toward a settlement. He also thanked Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky for his work in Abu Dhabi and his involvement in efforts to resolve the conflict since its beginning. The US envoy noted that European representatives were not present at the negotiating table in Abu Dhabi but had been kept informed about the trilateral contacts.
Witkoff also said he would brief Volodymyr Zelensky on the outcome of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said he hoped the talks at the Kremlin would provide an opportunity to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine and identifying a path toward a settlement. The US is doing everything necessary to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, Steve Witkoff said during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
Kushner noted that European countries had expressed a desire to participate in negotiations and help bring the conflict to an end. He also said the US had begun discussions with European partners on establishing a future security architecture for the continent.
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky
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Russian presidential aides Yuri Ushakov and Vladimir Medinsky, along with Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, are participating in Vladimir Putin's meeting with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Sputnik correspondent reported.
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