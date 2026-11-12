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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/ukraine-crisis-can-only-end-with-russias-security-interests-considered---jordanian-politician-1125059773.html
Ukraine Crisis Can Only End With Russia's Security Interests Considered - Jordanian Politician
Ukraine Crisis Can Only End With Russia's Security Interests Considered - Jordanian Politician
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"The Ukrainian crisis could conclude with the establishment of a comprehensive security system that accounts for the importance of Russia’s security," Jordanian politician Said Al-Masri told Sputnik.
2026-11-12T11:08+0000
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"The Ukrainian crisis could conclude with the establishment of a comprehensive security system that accounts for the importance of Russia’s security and the need to preserve Russia’s gains on the ground, while ruling out any possibility of deploying European troops within Ukrainian territory," Said Al-Masri stressed.The parties involved in the Abu Dhabi talks also recognize the need to end conflicts worldwide, particularly those disrupting trade routes and supplies of food, grain, and energy, with serious consequences for the global economy, according to him.The talks may add to strengthening mutual trust between the American and Russian sides, which in turn is aimed at “achieving regional security,” the Jordanian politician concluded.
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Ukraine Crisis Can Only End With Russia's Security Interests Considered - Jordanian Politician

11:08 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central Military District operates a D-30 howitzer, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of Krasny Liman, also known as Lyman, Russia.
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District operates a D-30 howitzer, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the direction of Krasny Liman, also known as Lyman, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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It is in the interest of all parties to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, prioritize rationality, and seek solutions that lead to the resolution of disputes, Jordanian politician and former Minister of Agriculture Said Al-Masri told Sputnik, commenting on the Abu Dhabi peace talks.
"The Ukrainian crisis could conclude with the establishment of a comprehensive security system that accounts for the importance of Russia’s security and the need to preserve Russia’s gains on the ground, while ruling out any possibility of deploying European troops within Ukrainian territory," Said Al-Masri stressed.

He pointed out efforts to find “a radical solution to the Ukraine crisis, despite attempts by the far-right in Europe to demonize Russian policy."

Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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Topic of Security Architecture Was Central at Abu Dhabi Talks - Medinsky
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The parties involved in the Abu Dhabi talks also recognize the need to end conflicts worldwide, particularly those disrupting trade routes and supplies of food, grain, and energy, with serious consequences for the global economy, according to him.
The talks may add to strengthening mutual trust between the American and Russian sides, which in turn is aimed at “achieving regional security,” the Jordanian politician concluded.
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