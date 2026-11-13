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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/investors-doubt-eus-commitment-to-rule-of-law-over-frozen-russian-assets---euroclear-ceo-1125066792.html
Investors Doubt EU's Commitment to Rule of Law Over Frozen Russian Assets - Euroclear CEO
Investors Doubt EU's Commitment to Rule of Law Over Frozen Russian Assets - Euroclear CEO
Sputnik International
International investors doubt the ability of the European Union to uphold the rule of law, given the push to use frozen Russian state assets, Valerie Urbain, CEO of the Belgium-based Euroclear depository, said.
2026-11-13T09:29+0000
2026-11-13T09:29+0000
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"During my travels, I notice that many investors followed last year's discussions and now wonder whether Europe is still capable of upholding the rule of law," Urbain told Le Soir newspaper. Urbain believes that the discussion of a possible transfer of Russian assets to the EU or a specially created structure poses a threat to the reputation of the European financial system and could lead to an outflow of deposits from Europe. International investors continue to trust European markets due to legislation predictability, property protection and adherence to legal norms, Urbain said. The loss of this trust is dangerous at a time when Europe needs investment in defense, digital transformation and addressing the issue of an aging population, she added. The Belgium-based Euroclear depository holds about 200 billion euros ($221 billion) in frozen Russian sovereign assets. The EU has been exploring options for seizing these assets to finance Ukraine despite objections from Belgium and warnings about legal and financial risks. Russia has said that the freezing of the assets violates its property rights. The Bank of Russia has filed a lawsuit against Euroclear seeking damages and is also challenging in the Court of Justice of the EU certain restrictions that hinder the enforcement of Russian court judgments abroad.
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Investors Doubt EU's Commitment to Rule of Law Over Frozen Russian Assets - Euroclear CEO

09:29 GMT 13.11.2026
© Sputnik / Nina ZotinaEuro and dollar banknotes
Euro and dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International investors doubt the ability of the European Union to uphold the rule of law, given the push to use frozen Russian state assets, Valerie Urbain, CEO of the Belgium-based Euroclear depository, said.
"During my travels, I notice that many investors followed last year's discussions and now wonder whether Europe is still capable of upholding the rule of law," Urbain told Le Soir newspaper.
Urbain believes that the discussion of a possible transfer of Russian assets to the EU or a specially created structure poses a threat to the reputation of the European financial system and could lead to an outflow of deposits from Europe.
International investors continue to trust European markets due to legislation predictability, property protection and adherence to legal norms, Urbain said. The loss of this trust is dangerous at a time when Europe needs investment in defense, digital transformation and addressing the issue of an aging population, she added.
The Belgium-based Euroclear depository holds about 200 billion euros ($221 billion) in frozen Russian sovereign assets. The EU has been exploring options for seizing these assets to finance Ukraine despite objections from Belgium and warnings about legal and financial risks.
Russia has said that the freezing of the assets violates its property rights. The Bank of Russia has filed a lawsuit against Euroclear seeking damages and is also challenging in the Court of Justice of the EU certain restrictions that hinder the enforcement of Russian court judgments abroad.
This Oct. 24, 2016 file photo shows dollar bills in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2026
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Belgium Will Not Yield to EU on Russian Assets, Even If Government Changes - Reports
3 November, 09:16 GMT
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