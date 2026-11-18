https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/minuteman-iii-test-at-apec-opening-aimed-to-show-us-remains-a-dangerous-power--ex-pentagon-analyst-1125097862.html
Minuteman III Test at APEC Opening Aimed to Show US Remains a Dangerous Power – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Minuteman III Test at APEC Opening Aimed to Show US Remains a Dangerous Power – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
Sputnik International
The US test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18 was meant to project a certain image, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
2026-11-18T15:41+0000
2026-11-18T15:41+0000
2026-11-18T15:41+0000
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"A demonstration of intercontinental missile reach in this Asian theater as APEC begins is likely designed to remind the other key leaders that the US remains a dangerous adversary, in spite of fundamental weaknesses in leadership, the economy and domestic infrastructure," the former Pentagon analyst says.The APEC meeting is "historically significant", featuring a three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and their American counterpart Donald Trump, she says. But the US leadership now looks politically, strategically and economically weaker than its Russian and Chinese counterparts, the pundit argues.Even though the Pentagon intends to retain the Minuteman III until 2050, it is based on technology dating from the 1970s to the 1990s and is no match for, for instance, Russian nuclear-capable Sarmat ICBMs equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles, she notes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/putins-key-statements-at-the-apec-business-summit-1125088068.html
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military & intelligence, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, russia, china, apec, pentagon, minuteman iii
military & intelligence, karen kwiatkowski, donald trump, russia, china, apec, pentagon, minuteman iii
Minuteman III Test at APEC Opening Aimed to Show US Remains a Dangerous Power – Ex-Pentagon Analyst
The US test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18 was meant to project a certain image, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.
"A demonstration of intercontinental missile reach in this Asian theater as APEC begins is likely designed to remind the other key leaders that the US remains a dangerous adversary, in spite of fundamental weaknesses in leadership, the economy and domestic infrastructure," the former Pentagon analyst says.
The APEC meeting is "historically significant"
, featuring a three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and their American counterpart Donald Trump, she says. But the US leadership now looks politically, strategically and economically weaker than its Russian and Chinese counterparts
, the pundit argues.
Even though the Pentagon intends to retain the Minuteman III until 2050, it is based on technology dating from the 1970s to the 1990s and is no match for, for instance, Russian nuclear-capable Sarmat ICBMs equipped with hypersonic glide vehicles, she notes.
"The difference may be that [Minuteman III ICBMs] are more expendable now. Just as Iran utilized its older missiles first against US and Israeli targets last March, the US is capable of that kind of decision-making as well," Kwiatkowski notes.